VEGOILS-Palm oil edges down as Europe concerns weigh
June 12, 2012 / 6:02 AM / in 5 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil edges down as Europe concerns weigh

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Lingering euro zone debt crisis dampen sentiment
    * Losses limited by Malaysia's palm May stocks at 13-month
low
    * Palm oil biased to fall below 2,925 ringgit -technicals

 (Updates prices)	
    By Chew Yee Kiat	
    SINGAPORE, June 12 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
closed lower on Tuesday, as renewed fears over the euro zone
debt crisis weighed on investor sentiment and the broader
financial markets, although losses were limited by lower palm
oil stocks.	
    Palm oil, along with other commodities such as crude oil and
soybean oil, gained on Monday on news that euro zone finance
ministers approved a $125 billion rescue package for struggling
Spanish banks.	
    But investors feared that the bailout would not be
sufficient to solve the crisis and the focus has now shifted to
the Greek elections on June 17 that could lead to the nation's
exit from the currency bloc.	
    "A key factor contributing to the price downtrend is the
renewed euro zone debt crisis and uncertain global economic
outlook, which have dampened sentiments as well as raising the
prospect of lower demand for commodities, including vegetable
oils," said Malaysia's Affin Investment Bank in a research note.	
    Benchmark August palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 0.8 percent to close at 2,965
ringgit ($933) per tonne.	
    Traded volumes stood at 26,461 lots of 25 tonnes each, just
slightly higher than the usual 25,000 lots.	
    Malaysian palm oil stocks were at a 13-month low in May, and
that has helped cut some losses. 
    Malaysian palm oil exports for the first 10 days of June
fell 6.6 percent, said cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services,
going against market expectations of a stronger demand ahead of
the Muslim fasting month starting in mid-July. 	
    Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance
reported a slight 1.8 percent increase for exports for the same
period.    	
    Traders are eyeing a supply-demand report from the U.S.
Department of Agriculture (USDA) due later in the day that could
show tighter soybean supply and lend support to palm oil.	
    Industry players are also watching for any volatility in
price movement as this is the first time that the report will be
released during active Chicago futures trading hours.
 	
    On the technicals front, palm oil is biased to fall below
2,925 ringgit per tonne, as the rebound from its June 4 low has
completed, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. 	
    Crude oil futures fell below $98 a barrel on Tuesday,
extending losses due to fears that the euro zone debt crisis
will worsen and hurt the global economy, threatening growth in
oil demand. 	
    In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July 
delivery gained 0.3 percent in late Asian trade while the most
active Jan 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian commodity
exchange closed 0.3 percent lower.        	
   	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1006 GMT
                                                                                 
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUN2    2935   -25.00    2900    2939      55
  MY PALM OIL      JUL2    2959   -30.00    2950    2981     917
  MY PALM OIL      AUG2    2965   -24.00    2951    2985   15061
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3    7862   -40.00    7816    7866  175768
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN3    9318   -10.00    9260    9320  427918
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL2   49.84    +0.10   49.44   50.15   10676
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUL2   82.32    -0.38   81.07   82.38   36227
                                                                                 
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.179 Malaysian ringgit)	
	
 (Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
