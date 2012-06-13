FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil inches down as euro zone concerns fester
June 13, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil inches down as euro zone concerns fester

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Lingering euro zone debt crisis weighs on sentiment
    * Losses limited by lower stocks and steep discount to
soybean oil

 (Updates prices)	
    By Chew Yee Kiat	
    SINGAPORE, June 13 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
closed lower on Wednesday, as concerns that the euro zone debt
crisis could slow growth offset demand chasing tighter stocks.	
    Uncertainty over Europe's debt crisis comes as investors
focus on the Greek elections on June 17 that could lead to the
nation's exit from the currency bloc.	
    But analysts remained upbeat on lower stocks in No.2
producer Malaysian and crude palm oil's discount of above $160
per tonne to competing soybean oil, a tad higher than a 5-year
average level of $158 per tonne.	
    The U.S. Department of Agriculture made a slight downward
revision in its outlook for soybean ending stocks for both old-
and new-crop marketing years, providing support for palm oil
prices.	
    "In addition, supply shortage due to the tree stress effect
(in Malaysia) and monetary easing policy from China should
continue to support crude palm oil prices," Alan Lim, research
analyst with Malaysia's Kenanga Investment Bank, said in
reference to weak production growth.     	
    Benchmark August palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 0.5 percent to close at 2,950
ringgit ($930) per tonne.	
    Traded volumes picked up from just 4,331 lots before the
midday break to 18,627 lots of 25 tonnes each, but still lower
than the usual 25,000 lots.	
    Local fundamentals were strong with Malaysian palm oil
stocks hitting a 13-month low in May, signalling strong demand
was eating into stocks. 
    Although cargo surveyors have reported lacklustre exports
for June 1-10, traders expect shipments to pick up in the later
in the month as India and Pakistan do last minute buying ahead
of the Muslim fasting month starting in mid-July.     	
    Brent crude oil held firm on Wednesday, with investors
awaiting the outcome of the meeting this week of the producer
group OPEC, while gains were capped by worries about Europe's
debt crisis and prospects for oil demand. 	
    In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July 
delivery gained 0.4 percent in late Asian trade. The most active
Jan 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian commodity
exchange closed 0.2 percent lower.	
    	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1012 GMT
                                                                           
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUN2    2930    +0.00    2920    2930      41
  MY PALM OIL      JUL2    2946   -13.00    2943    2972    1687
  MY PALM OIL      AUG2    2950   -15.00    2943    2974   12074
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3    7824   -16.00    7820    7882  173824
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN3    9276   -16.00    9274    9320  344240
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL2   49.93    +0.21   49.61   50.06    6939
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUL2   83.41    +0.09   82.63   83.82   19700
                                                                           
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 	
 ($1=3.175 Malaysian ringgit)	
	
 (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

