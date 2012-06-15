FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil ends higher on exports, Greek elections eyed
June 15, 2012 / 5:30 AM / in 5 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil ends higher on exports, Greek elections eyed

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Malaysian palm exports jump 20 percent for June 1-15 -ITS
    * Exports rise 28 percent for same period -SGS
    * Investors cautious ahead of Greek election
    * Futures down 4.2 percent on the week

 (Updates prices, adds details)	
    By Chew Yee Kiat	
    SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
closed slightly higher on Friday, driven by rising exports and
stronger global markets, although gains were limited by jitters
ahead of the Greek polls set for this weekend.	
    Investors took comfort in the news that major central banks
were preparing to take steps to stabilise financial markets,
providing support for palm oil prices.   	
    A jump in Malaysian palm oil exports for June 1-15 also
suggested that demand remained resilient, but palm oil chalked
up a weekly loss of 4.2 percent as the global economic
uncertainty outweighed supportive fundamentals.
    "The market's a bit higher today, but it didn't go up by
much. Traders are staying on the sidelines waiting for this
weekend to see how the Greece election is going to turn out,"
said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. 
   	
    Benchmark August palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained just 0.1 percent to close
at 2,848 ringgit ($902) per tonne. Prices earlier touched 2,839
ringgit, a level unseen since Oct. 20, 2011.	
    Traded volumes stood at 24,632 lots of 25 tonnes each, a tad
lower than the usual 25,000 lots, on investor caution.	
    Malaysian palm oil exports jumped 20 percent to 716,322
tonnes for June 1-15 from a month ago, cargo surveyor Intertek
Testing Services said, as major food buyer China ramped up
buying. Shipments also picked up as India and Pakistan restock
ahead of the Muslim fasting month starting in mid-July.
 	
    Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance,
reported a steeper 28 percent increase for the same period.
 	
    Palm oil stock levels remain supportive, with Malaysian palm
oil stocks hitting a 13-month low in May, suggesting strong
demand was eating into stocks. 	
    Lower ending stocks for soybeans to be crushed into
competing soybean oil also suggested tighter supply and could
provide support for palm oil prices.  	
    Oil futures rose towards $98 per barrel on Friday, following
gains in the euro and stock markets, following a report that
major central banks would step in to stem any possible financial
storm after Greek elections this weekend. 	
    In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July 
delivery gained 0.8 percent, recovering from previous day's
losses. The most active Jan 2013 soyoil contract on the
Dalian commodity exchange closed 0.2 percent lower. 	
    	
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1008 GMT
                                                                                          
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUN2       0    +0.00       0       0       0
  MY PALM OIL      JUL2    2843    +4.00    2834    2873     337
  MY PALM OIL      AUG2    2848    +2.00    2839    2885   12194
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3    7658   -22.00    7602    7694  412216
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN3    9132   -14.00    9088    9156  476428
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL2   48.36    +0.36   48.05   48.80    9183
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUL2   84.55    +0.64   84.16   84.80   17554
                                                                                          
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.158 Malaysian ringgit)	
	
 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

