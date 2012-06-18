FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil gains as Greek elections fuel optimism
#Asia
June 18, 2012 / 6:02 AM / 5 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil gains as Greek elections fuel optimism

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Palm oil futures up 1.3 pct as Greece polls relieve
tension
    * Palm oil to fall to 2,790 ringgit -technicals
    * Malaysian exports higher for June 1-15 on the month

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, June 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
closed higher on Monday after Greece's pro-bailout parties won
closely-watched elections over the weekend, preventing the euro
zone debt crisis from escalating and reviving risk appetite.
    The victory reduces the probability of the debt-laden nation
leaving the euro zone, perking up investor sentiment across
broader equities and commodities markets.   
    "Generally, the elections in Greece have set a positive tone
for the commodities market. At least we see some relief in the
euro zone," said Ker Chung Yang, commodities analyst with
Phillip Futures in Singapore.     
    "But this doesn't spell the end of the debt crisis as
investors are still worried about Italy and Spain. Optimism
could fade away pretty quickly."
    Benchmark September palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 1.3 percent to close at
2,899 ringgit ($919) per tonne, after rising as high as 2,901
ringgit. Prices touched a low of 2,839 ringgit on Friday, a
level unseen since Oct. 20, 2011.
    Traded volumes stood at 32,173 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots, as activity picked up after
the midday break.
    On the technicals front, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao
posted a bearish view, saying palm oil was expected to fall to
2,790 ringgit per tonne. 
    But fundamentals remain supportive as Malaysian palm oil
exports recorded a double-digit jump for the June 1-15 period
from a month ago, as major food buyer China ramped up buying. 
    Traders also attributed the higher shipments to restocking
in India and Pakistan ahead of the Muslim fasting month starting
in mid-July.  
    Cargo surveyors will issue exports data for June 1-20 on
Wednesday.    
    Palm oil stock levels remain supportive, with Malaysian palm
oil stocks hitting a 13-month low in May, suggesting strong
demand was eating into stocks. 
    Oil futures fell on Monday, erasing early gains after the
victory for pro-bailout parties in Greece failed to ease
concerns about the euro zone, and analysts said oversupplied
crude markets would cope with any loss of Iranian oil. 
    In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July 
delivery and the most active Jan 2013 soyoil contract on
the Dalian commodity exchange edged up 1.1 percent. 
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1001 GMT
                                                                                       
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUL2    2871   +30.00    2861    2880     928
  MY PALM OIL      AUG2    2890   +42.00    2866    2896    7542
  MY PALM OIL      SEP2    2899   +50.00    2869    2901   18560
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3    7742   +90.00    7676    7754  372586
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN3    9232  +104.00    9162    9242  483230
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL2   48.94    +0.50   48.67   49.89   13389
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUL2   83.98    -0.05   83.66   85.60   24564
                                                                                       
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
     
 ($1=3.156 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by)

