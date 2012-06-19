VEGOILS-Palm edges up on U.S. dry weather outlook

* USDA reports damaged soy crop due to dry weather in Midwest * Palm oil to revisit low of 2,838 ringgit -technicals * Coming up: Malaysian palm oil exports for June 1-20 on Wednesday (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, June 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher on Tuesday on expectations of increased demand due to concerns that dry U.S. weather could damage the soybean crop, tightening global edible oil supply. A victory by pro-bailout parties in the Greek polls over the weekend had sent palm oil futures to close just below the 2,900-ringgit mark on Monday. But as optimism has faded in broader financial markets, dry weather has come into focus as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said unfavourable weather had damaged soybean crop quality. "Prices should remain positive with the Greeks behind us. Dry weather in the U.S. Midwest also supports a bullish stance," said a trader with a local commodities brokerage in Malaysia. Benchmark September palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 1.7 percent to close at 2,948 ringgit ($934) per tonne, after rising as high as 2,959 ringgit. Traded volumes stood at 39,877 lots of 25 tonnes each, much higher than the usual 25,000 lots. Palm oil technicals were bearish as Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said prices would revisit the June 14 low of 2,838 ringgit. But fundamentals remain supportive as Malaysian palm oil exports recorded a double-digit jump for the June 1-15 period from a month ago, reflecting resilient demand ahead of the Muslim fasting month starting in mid-July. Cargo surveyors will issue exports data for June 1-20 on Wednesday, which traders expect to continue its uptrend from a month ago. The USDA revealed dry weather damage on Monday in its weekly crop report, saying 56 percent of soybean crop was in good-to-excellent shape as of Sunday, down four percentage points from the previous week. A lower soybean crop could lead to a smaller supply of soybean oil, shifting demand to the cheaper refined palm oil, which is trading at a steep discount of around $130. Brent crude hit a fresh 16-month low on Tuesday on slack demand due to fears about the slowing euro zone economy ahead of Spanish bond sales. In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July delivery gained 1.2 percent. The most active Jan 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian commodity exchange closed 1.4 percent higher. "The elections in Greece provided some support, but the main reason behind higher prices today was the dry weather in the United States although the impact could be short term," said Huang Zhi Qiang, an analyst with Guotai Junan Futures in Shanghai. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1002 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUL2 2930 +59.00 2895 2930 1590 MY PALM OIL AUG2 2942 +52.00 2905 2946 4467 MY PALM OIL SEP2 2948 +49.00 2913 2959 22346 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 7814 +94.00 7744 7848 327414 CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9318 +112.00 9252 9354 554532 CBOT SOY OIL JUL2 49.42 +0.65 48.77 49.61 13540 NYMEX CRUDE JUL2 83.10 -0.17 82.28 83.38 10304 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.156 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Jeremy Laurence)