FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm edges up on U.S. dry weather outlook
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 19, 2012 / 5:11 AM / in 5 years

VEGOILS-Palm edges up on U.S. dry weather outlook

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* USDA reports damaged soy crop due to dry weather in
Midwest
    * Palm oil to revisit low of 2,838 ringgit -technicals
    * Coming up: Malaysian palm oil exports for June 1-20 on
Wednesday

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, June 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
closed higher on Tuesday on expectations of increased demand due
to concerns that dry U.S. weather could damage the soybean crop,
tightening global edible oil supply.
    A victory by pro-bailout parties in the Greek polls over the
weekend had sent palm oil futures to close just below the
2,900-ringgit mark on Monday. 
    But as optimism has faded in broader financial markets, dry
weather has come into focus as the U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) said unfavourable weather had damaged soybean
crop quality.    
    "Prices should remain positive with the Greeks behind us.
Dry weather in the U.S. Midwest also supports a bullish stance,"
said a trader with a local commodities brokerage in Malaysia. 
    Benchmark September palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 1.7 percent to close at
2,948 ringgit ($934) per tonne, after rising as high as 2,959
ringgit. 
    Traded volumes stood at 39,877 lots of 25 tonnes each, much
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
    Palm oil technicals were bearish as Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao said prices would revisit the June 14 low of 2,838
ringgit. 
    But fundamentals remain supportive as Malaysian palm oil
exports recorded a double-digit jump for the June 1-15 period
from a month ago, reflecting resilient demand ahead of the
Muslim fasting month starting in mid-July.  
    Cargo surveyors will issue exports data for June 1-20 on
Wednesday, which traders expect to continue its uptrend from a
month ago.    
    The USDA revealed dry weather damage on Monday in its weekly
crop report, saying 56 percent of soybean crop was in
good-to-excellent shape as of Sunday, down four percentage
points from the previous week. 
    A lower soybean crop could lead to a smaller supply of
soybean oil, shifting demand to the cheaper refined palm oil,
which is trading at a steep discount of around $130. 
    Brent crude hit a fresh 16-month low on Tuesday on slack
demand due to fears about the slowing euro zone economy ahead of
Spanish bond sales. 
    In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July 
delivery gained 1.2 percent. The most active Jan 2013 soyoil
contract on the Dalian commodity exchange closed 1.4
percent higher. 
    "The elections in Greece provided some support, but the main
reason behind higher prices today was the dry weather in the
United States although the impact could be short term," said
Huang Zhi Qiang, an analyst with Guotai Junan Futures in
Shanghai.    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1002 GMT
                                                                               
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUL2    2930   +59.00    2895    2930    1590
  MY PALM OIL      AUG2    2942   +52.00    2905    2946    4467
  MY PALM OIL      SEP2    2948   +49.00    2913    2959   22346
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3    7814   +94.00    7744    7848  327414
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN3    9318  +112.00    9252    9354  554532
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL2   49.42    +0.65   48.77   49.61   13540
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUL2   83.10    -0.17   82.28   83.38   10304
                                                                               
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.156 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.