VEGOILS-Palm oil futures retreat ahead of EU summit
#Asia
June 26, 2012 / 5:51 AM / in 5 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil futures retreat ahead of EU summit

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Traders turned cautious ahead of EU summit on June 28-29
    * Malaysia's palm oil exports for June 1-25 up 4.4 pct -ITS
    * Exports grow 8.8 pct for same period -SGS

 (Updates prices, adds details)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, June 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm oil
futures eased on Tuesday as investors turned sceptical ahead of
a European leaders summit later this week that looks unlikely to
present concrete measures to solve the region's debt crisis.
    There was still support in the market after prices rose 2.6
percent on Monday on concerns hot and dry weather in the U.S.
could damage soybean crop and limit edible oil supply. Rising
Malaysian palm oil exports also added to the bullish sentiment.
    "Market is trading in a tight range today, indicating
traders were cautious and chose to stay at the sidelines ahead
of the EU summit later in the week," said a dealer with a
foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia.
    "But the bullish sentiment is still there. Bargain hunting
may come in as discount to soybean oil is still huge," the
dealer added.
    By the midday break, benchmark September palm oil futures
 on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange edged down
0.2 percent to 3,023 ringgit ($947) per tonne. 
    Traded volumes were thin at 6,041 lots of 25 tonnes each,
compared to the usual 12,500 lots.
    Malaysian palm oil exports grew 4.4 percent to 1.2 million
tonnes in the first 25 days of the month from a month ago, said
cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services, backed by higher
shipment to China, India and Pakistan. 
    Another cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said
on late Monday that exports rose 8.8 percent, supporting views
that demand is supported by last-minute buying ahead of the
Muslim fasting month starting in end-July. 
    Hot and dry weather in the U.S. continued to threaten to
damage soybean crops and could possibly lead to a smaller supply
of soybean oil, raising appeal of palm oil that is already
trading at a steep discount.
    Brent crude held steady above $91 per barrel on Tuesday as
short-covering and forecasts of a drop in U.S. crude inventories
offset worries that a European summit would be unable to produce
a concrete solution to the region's debt crisis.    
    In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July 
delivery lost 0.6 percent. 
   The most active January 2013 soyoil contract on
Dalian commodity exchange also lost 0.9 percent, after touching
a more than one-month high the previous day.     
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0527 GMT
                                                                     
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUL2    3000    -3.00    2985    3010      81
  MY PALM OIL      AUG2    3015    -3.00    3008    3020     289
  MY PALM OIL      SEP2    3023    -7.00    3012    3031    3996
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3    8008   -60.00    7974    8066  242814
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN3    9488   -86.00    9464    9588  415384
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL2   50.98    -0.29   50.73   51.53    3662
  NYMEX CRUDE      AUG2   78.93    -0.27   78.85   79.44    4388
                                                                     
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
 ($1=3.194 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

