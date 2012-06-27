FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
June 27, 2012 / 5:36 AM / 5 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm eases ahead of EU meet, U.S. weather in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Cautious mood dominates sentiment ahead of EU summit on
June 28-29
    * Malaysia's palm oil exports rose for June 1-25
    * Palm oil to fall to 2,390 ringgit in 3 months - technicals

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, June 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm oil
futures edged down on Wednesday as investors bet a summit of
European leaders later this week is unlikely to resolve the
region's lingering debt crisis soon.
    Losses were limited in a quiet trading session, as hot and
dry weather in the United States crimped the soybean crop,
fuelling expectations of tighter oilseed supply that may
eventually lift palm oil prices.
    "There's no new lead in terms of local sentiment, that's why
the market is locked in a range of 3,000 to 3,050 ringgit.
Immediate support is at 3,000 ringgit," said a trader with a
foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia.
    "The weather is going to have a strong influence on the palm
oil market in the near term. Palm oil is supported by the dry
weather in the U.S. especially because it's the planting
season." 
    Benchmark September palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 0.2 percent to close at 3,025
ringgit ($948) per tonne, after trading in the 3,004-3,043
ringgit range.
    Traded volumes were thin at 17,235 lots of 25 tonnes each,
compared with the usual 25,000 lots as traders were looking for
further cues to enter the market.
    On the technicals front, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao
posted a bearish quarterly outlook, saying palm oil could fall
to 2,390 ringgit over the next three months. 
    Demand remains healthy with Malaysian palm oil exports
showing an uptrend for the first 25 days of the month. Traders
expect the trend to continue on last-minute buying leading up to
the Muslim fasting month starting in end-July.
  
    Palm oil's steep discount to soybean oil also provided an
upside for prices, especially as the drought in the U.S. Midwest
threatened to limit the oilseed supply further.
    Traders are also watching the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's June acreage report for soybeans on Friday. 
    Brent crude oil fell on Wednesday on mounting concerns that
European leaders would fail to solve the region's intractable
debt crisis at a key meeting this week, offsetting tighter North
Sea oil supply.    
    In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July 
delivery inched up 0.3 percent in late Asian trade. The most
active January 2013 soyoil contract on Dalian commodity
exchange closed 0.1 percent lower.      
       
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1002 GMT
                                                                                                 
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUL2    2995   -20.00    2995    3028     103
  MY PALM OIL      AUG2    3011   -12.00    2999    3033     968
  MY PALM OIL      SEP2    3016   -16.00    3004    3043   10138
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3    8002    -6.00    7950    8026  330608
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN3    9500    -8.00    9442    9526  578046
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC2   51.93    +0.15   51.56   52.09    4381
  NYMEX CRUDE      AUG2   78.99    -0.37   78.68   79.63   22244
                                                                                                 
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
 ($1=3.193 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Robert Birsel)

