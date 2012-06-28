FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-VEGOILS-Palm oil hits 4-day low ahead of EU summit
June 28, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-VEGOILS-Palm oil hits 4-day low ahead of EU summit

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Corrects headline and text to remove erroneous milestone)
    * Investors cautious ahead of EU summit, prices touch lowest
this week
    * Losses limited as hot weather in U.S. hits soy crop
    * Felda surges 20 pct in IPO debut

    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, June 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm oil
futures slipped on Thursday to their lowest level this week, as
investors awaited the outcome of a European leaders' summit that
is unlikely to produce concrete measures to solve the region's
debt crisis.
    But traders said the hot and dry weather in the United
States that tightened the supply of soybeans has provided
support for palm oil prices.
    Investors are also awaiting a report by the U.S. Department
of Agriculture (USDA) on Friday to gauge stocks and production
trends of soybeans. 
    "Prices are juxtaposed between the positive vibes of U.S.
weather and negative news from Europe. Market players are
awaiting Friday's USDA numbers before adding on more exposure,"
said a trader with a local commodities brokerage in Malaysia.   
    Benchmark September palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 0.6 percent to close at 2,998
ringgit ($939) per tonne. Traded volumes were thin at 21,457
lots of 25 tonnes each, compared to the usual 25,000 lots.
    EU leaders will start a two-day meeting in Brussels on
Thursday, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel pitting herself
against France and Italy, insisting that they put the bloc's
fundamental problems ahead of pleas for emergency action.
 
    On the local front, palm oil demand remains resilient with
Malaysian exports rising for the first 25 days of the month from
a month ago. Traders expect last-minute buying to support demand
ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan that starts at the
end  of July.  
    Shares of Malaysian palm oil firm Felda Global 
surged 20 percent in its much-anticipated trading debut on
Thursday, as investors cheered the world's second largest IPO
after Facebook's botched float. 
    Brent crude slipped below $93 per barrel on Thursday as
worries a deepening euro zone crisis would curb economic growth
and energy demand outweighed a cut in Norwegian oil output.
    
    In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July 
delivery lost 0.4 percent in late Asian trade. The most active
January 2013 soyoil contract on Dalian commodity
exchange slipped 0.1 percent.   
               
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1007 GMT
                                                                     
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUL2    2986   -17.00    2969    2990     303
  MY PALM OIL      AUG2    2991   -20.00    2972    3019    1302
  MY PALM OIL      SEP2    2998   -18.00    2978    3026   14219
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3    7952   -40.00    7944    8042  238152
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN3    9472   -10.00    9452    9548  512244
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC2   52.03    -0.17   51.85   52.36    6461
  NYMEX CRUDE      AUG2   79.92    -0.29   79.75   80.70   20795
                                                                     
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
 ($1=3.194 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

