FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm oil touches fresh 5-week high on dry weather fears
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 5, 2012 / 5:21 AM / in 5 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil touches fresh 5-week high on dry weather fears

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Traders anticipate dry-weather rally to continue
    * Market players watching ECB decision later in the day
    * Coming up: MPOB stocks data on July 10

 (Updates throughout)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, July 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm oil
futures rose to the highest in more than five weeks on Thursday,
as investors anticipated a dry-weather rally would continue
after U.S. markets reopened from a holiday.
    Futures edged down slightly in the morning session as
traders turned cautious ahead of the European Central Bank's
policy decision due later in the day.
    But prices picked up after the midday break as a persistent
drought in the U.S. Midwest that has damaged soybean crops,
leading to a smaller supply of soybean oil, could mean higher
demand for the tropical oil.
    "Traders are trying to take positions before the U.S.
markets reopen," said a Singapore-based trader with a foreign
commodities house.
    Benchmark September palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1.4 percent to close at 3,164
ringgit ($1,001) per tonne. Prices earlier touched a high of
3,177 ringgit, a level unseen since May 29.
    Traded volumes stood at 34,937 lots of 25 tonnes each, much
higher than the usual 25,000 lots, on increased hedging
activities.
    "The market is a little overbought technically and we see
some initial profit-taking. Fundamentally, end-stocks in
Malaysia are tight while weather remains hot and dry in the U.S.
Midwest," said another trader with a local commodities brokerage
in Malaysia.
    "Demand is also good with the current discount between palm
olein and soybean oil."
    Traders anticipate more vegetable oil demand shifting to
cheaper palm oil on tighter global oilseed supply and buying
ahead of the Muslim fasting month beginning in the third week of
July.     
    Malaysia's palm oil exports rose in June from a month ago,
according to cargo surveyor data.  
    Higher exports, together with weaker production growth, 
could pile further pressure on Malaysia's stocks, which fell to
a 13-month low in May. 
    Industry regulator Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) will
issue official data on stocks and output for June on Tuesday.
    Oil prices jumped on Thursday as Norway's state oil major
Statoil said it would start shutting down production at
its North Sea fields after its dispute with the unions over
pensions hit a deadlock. 
    In other vegetable oils markets, the most active January
2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian commodity exchange
edged up 0.1 percent, after touching a near two-month high on
U.S. weather concerns.
    The U.S. market was closed for the Independence Day holiday.
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1015 GMT
                                                                               
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUL2    3120   +26.00    3062    3120      59
  MY PALM OIL      AUG2    3150   +40.00    3089    3158     745
  MY PALM OIL      SEP2    3164   +42.00    3095    3177   23573
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3    8222   +16.00    8166    8262  318602
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN3    9778   +34.00    9692    9802  555356
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC2   53.88    +0.00    0.00    0.00       0
  NYMEX CRUDE      AUG2   88.21    +0.55   86.50   88.77   64318
                                                                               
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
    ($1=3.16 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.