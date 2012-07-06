VEGOILS-Palm ends off 5-week high, demand hopes cap losses

* Palm oil up 3.6 pct this week on weather fears * Palm oil to end rebound around 3,193 ringgit -technicals * Coming up: Malaysia exports, MPOB stocks data on July 10 (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, July 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm oil futures eased from a fresh five-week high on Friday as some traders booked profits from an overbought market, although expectations of strong demand curbed losses. Palm oil posted a 3.6 percent gain this week, thanks to the hot and dry weather in the U.S. that has damaged soybean crops. The prospects of limited soyoil supply could shift demand to palm oil that has been the target of last-minute buying ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan starting in end-July. "The uptrend is definitely still intact with traders speculating on the adverse weather and generally lower end-stock," said a dealer with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. Benchmark September palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 1.1 percent to close at 3,133 ringgit ($988) per tonne. Prices earlier touched a high of 3,183 ringgit, a level unseen since May 29. Traded volumes stood at 26,272 lots of 25 tonnes each, slightly higher than the usual 25,000 lots. On the technicals front, palm oil is expected to end the current rebound around resistance at 3,193 ringgit, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. The market is on the lookout for a slew of data to be released next week to gauge the demand and supply trend for palm oil. Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de Surveillance will issue Malaysia's exports data for the first 10 days of July on Tuesday. Industry regulator Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) will issue official data on stocks and output for June on the same day. Exports rose in June to close to 1.45 million tonnes, the highest so far this year, riding on higher demand from India, Pakistan and the Middle East. Higher exports and domestic demand could pile further pressure on Malaysia's stocks, which most probably dropped to a 14-month low in June, according to a Reuters median survey. Oil fell below $100 a barrel on Friday on expectations the Norwegian government would end an oil workers' strike and as enthusiasm over central bank rate cuts waned. In other vegetable oils markets, U.S. soyoil for July delivery lost 1.6 percent as trade resumed after the Independence Day holiday. The most active January 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian commodity exchange ended flat after touching a new high last seen on May 11. Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUL2 3115 -19.00 3115 3115 51 MY PALM OIL AUG2 3110 -40.00 3110 3166 346 MY PALM OIL SEP2 3130 -34.00 3125 3183 16011 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 8212 +0.00 8206 8306 343816 CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9756 +0.00 9744 9848 561496 CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 54.30 -0.83 54.22 55.19 10284 NYMEX CRUDE AUG2 85.64 -1.58 85.62 87.13 25071 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.17 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Chris Gallagher)