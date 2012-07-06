FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm ends off 5-week high, demand hopes cap losses
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 6, 2012 / 5:36 AM / in 5 years

VEGOILS-Palm ends off 5-week high, demand hopes cap losses

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Palm oil up 3.6 pct this week on weather fears
    * Palm oil to end rebound around 3,193 ringgit -technicals
    * Coming up: Malaysia exports, MPOB stocks data on July 10

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, July 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm oil
futures eased from a fresh five-week high on Friday as some
traders booked profits from an overbought market, although
expectations of strong demand curbed losses.
    Palm oil posted a 3.6 percent gain this week, thanks to the
hot and dry weather in the U.S. that has damaged soybean crops.
    The prospects of limited soyoil supply could shift demand to
palm oil that has been the target of last-minute buying ahead of
the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan starting in end-July. 
    "The uptrend is definitely still intact with traders
speculating on the adverse weather and generally lower
end-stock," said a dealer with a foreign commodities brokerage
in Malaysia. 
    Benchmark September palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 1.1 percent to close at 3,133
ringgit ($988) per tonne. Prices earlier touched a high of 3,183
ringgit, a level unseen since May 29.
    Traded volumes stood at 26,272 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
    On the technicals front, palm oil is expected to end the
current rebound around resistance at 3,193 ringgit, said Reuters
market analyst Wang Tao. 
    The market is on the lookout for a slew of data to be
released next week to gauge the demand and supply trend for palm
oil.
    Cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe
Generale de Surveillance will issue Malaysia's exports data for
the first 10 days of July on Tuesday. Industry regulator
Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) will issue official data on
stocks and output for June on the same day.
    Exports rose in June to close to 1.45 million tonnes, the
highest so far this year, riding on higher demand from India,
Pakistan and the Middle East. 
    Higher exports and domestic demand could pile further
pressure on Malaysia's stocks, which most probably dropped to a
14-month low in June, according to a Reuters median survey.
 
    Oil fell below $100 a barrel on Friday on expectations the
Norwegian government would end an oil workers' strike and as
enthusiasm over central bank rate cuts waned. 
    In other vegetable oils markets, U.S. soyoil for July 
delivery lost 1.6 percent as trade resumed after the
Independence Day holiday. The most active January 2013 soyoil
contract on the Dalian commodity exchange ended flat
after touching a new high last seen on May 11.     
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUL2    3115   -19.00    3115    3115      51
  MY PALM OIL      AUG2    3110   -40.00    3110    3166     346
  MY PALM OIL      SEP2    3130   -34.00    3125    3183   16011
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3    8212    +0.00    8206    8306  343816
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN3    9756    +0.00    9744    9848  561496
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC2   54.30    -0.83   54.22   55.19   10284
  NYMEX CRUDE      AUG2   85.64    -1.58   85.62   87.13   25071
                                                                               
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
    ($1=3.17 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.