REFILE-VEGOILS-Global weather concerns lift palm oil futures
#Asia
July 9, 2012 / 5:01 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-VEGOILS-Global weather concerns lift palm oil futures

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Refiles to move extra words in headline)
    * U.S. dry weather, Indian monsoon shortfall stir markets
    * Weather woes come as Asian festival season starts in July
    * Coming Up: Malaysia exports, MPOB stocks data; July 10

    By Niluksi Koswanage
    KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm oil
futures rose on Monday on worries that unfavourable weather,
from the United States to India, could crimp oilseed production
and tighten global supply of cooking oil during a peak season
for Asian demand.
    A shortfall in India's monsoon rains is the latest weather
concern to hit edible oil markets as summer-sown crops such as
soybeans will be affected, forcing the world's largest importer
of edible oil to buy more alternative palm oil. 
    Palm oil, which has lost 0.5 percent so far this year, is
also now rising due to the drought in the United States, which
is hurting soybean yields.
    "Palm oil is taking a free ride. It will take more of the
market from soybean oil, especially during the festival season
on  the Asian side," said a trader with a foreign commodities
brokerage.
    Benchmark September palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange ended the day up 0.7 percent or 23
ringgit at 3,153 ringgit ($990) per tonne.
    Traded volumes stood at 18,615 lots of 25 tonnes each, lower
 than the usual 25,000 lots.
    Technicals, however appeared negative. Reuters analyst Wang
Tao said the tropical oil would revisit a July 5 low of 3,095
ringgit, as it had completed a rebound from the June 14 low of
2,838 ringgit. 
    Traders are expecting on Tuesday a slew of Malaysian export
data for the first ten days of July which could show strong
festival demand for the edible oil. 
    The Asian festival season starts with the Muslim observance
of Ramadan, which begins around July 20, where a month of
fasting in the day is followed by feasts in the evening.
    The market is also on the lookout for industry regulator
Malaysian Palm Oil Board's June palm oil stocks that will show a
14-month low because of strong demand chasing modest production
growth.
    Some analysts are on the watch for a brewing El Nino weather
condition, which brings drought to palm oil producing Southeast
Asia. Malaysia-based OSK Investment Bank raised its 2013 average
price assumption for palm oil to 3,500 ringgit from 3,100
ringgit to factor in the weather anomaly.
    Brent crude oil climbed to around $99 a barrel on Monday as
failed labour talks stoked worries of a full shutdown of
Norwegian oil production, while hopes China would ease monetary
policy also supported prices. 
    Other vegetable oil markets also focused on the weather in
Asian trade. U.S. soyoil for July delivery rose 2.2
percent and the most active January 2013 soyoil contract 
on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 1.1 percent.   
     
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1013 GMT
                                                                                                     
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUL2    3125   +31.00    3125    3125      92
  MY PALM OIL      AUG2    3142   +32.00    3130    3152     490
  MY PALM OIL      SEP2    3153   +23.00    3145    3172   13830
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3    8308   +48.00    8174    8344  436240
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN3    9876   +76.00    9710    9910  896380
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC2   55.20    +0.97   54.42   55.40   11108
  NYMEX CRUDE      AUG2   84.79    +0.34   84.00   85.05   27852
                                                                                                     
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.1736 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
