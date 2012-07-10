FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Slow exports drag palm futures lower
July 10, 2012 / 5:56 AM / 5 years ago

VEGOILS-Slow exports drag palm futures lower

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Exports down 13.5 pct, but U.S. dry weather supports
    * Futures to fall to 3,051 ringgit -technicals
    * Malaysian palm oil stocks drop 4.9 pct -MPOB

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, July 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm oil
futures slipped on Tuesday as weak exports signalled consumers
might have stocked up well ahead of the Muslim holy month of
Ramadan, although losses were capped by dry U.S. weather
potentially hurting soy output.
    Malaysian palm oil exports for the first 10 days of July
slipped 13.5 percent from a month ago, said cargo surveyor
Intertek Testing Services, going against expectations that
strong Asian demand will push exports higher. 
    But some in the market are holding out for the Asian
festival season in July, starting with Ramadan where fasting in
the day is followed by elaborate feasts at night. China and
India also celebrate key holidays in September through to
November.
    Strong Asian demand last month saw Malaysian palm oil stocks
fall to a 14-month low, government data showed on Tuesday. 
    "The market's down on exports today. The numbers were not so
good and they surprised everybody," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "But the U.S. dry weather
still plays a part on Malaysian palm oil, that's why there's no
sharp retracement downwards."
    The benchmark September palm oil futures on the
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slipped 0.7 percent to close
at 3,130 ringgit ($986) per tonne.
    Traded volumes stood at 27,643 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
    Technicals were bearish with Reuters market analyst Wang Tao
saying palm oil will drop to 3,051 ringgit, as a rebound from
the June 14 low of 2,838 ringgit was completed. 
    China's orders of vegetable oils in June were up 17.4
percent from a month ago, according to government data, a bright
spot in overall weakness in imports and signalling some
restocking may be in the works.    
    Strong demand from China in the next few months could eat
into Malaysian stocks that fell 4.9 percent to 1.7 million
tonnes. 
    Lower stocks, and the persistent drought in the U.S. Midwest
which has damaged soy crops and limited global oilseed supply,
could provide support for futures prices. 
    Traders were also cautious after Japan's weather bureau said
on Tuesday there is a strong possibility the El Nino weather
pattern, which is often linked to droughts in Southeast Asia and
could hurt palm oil output, will emerge this summer.
 
     Crude oil fell on Tuesday as prospects for demand growth
dimmed after Chinese crude imports slowed while supply
constraints eased as a Norwegian strike ended. 
    Other vegetable oil markets also retreated from gains in the
previous day. U.S. soyoil for July delivery lost 0.2
percent and the most active January 2013 soyoil contract 
on the Dalian Commodity Exchange eased 0.5 percent.       
                                                                                      
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUL2    3139   +13.00    3082    3139     424
  MY PALM OIL      AUG2    3126   -16.00    3090    3143    1693
  MY PALM OIL      SEP2    3130   -23.00    3103    3156   16194
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3    8202   -72.00    8196    8298  237668
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN3    9786   -42.00    9782    9868  536006
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC2   55.13    -0.25   54.80   55.67    7383
  NYMEX CRUDE      AUG2   85.50    -0.49   84.62   85.84   28956
                                                                                      
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.175 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Editing by Miral Fahmy)

