VEGOILS-Palm oil climbs to 6-week peak on edible oil supply woes
#Asia
August 27, 2012 / 5:21 AM / in 5 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil climbs to 6-week peak on edible oil supply woes

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Soybeans hit contract high on drought damage
    * Malaysia's Aug 1-25 exports up 5.7 pct -ITS
    * Palm oil to consolidate in 3,044-3,097 ringgit range
-technicals
    * Refiners to pay less for palm in Malaysia's top producing
state -paper

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm oil
futures rose to a 6-week high on Monday, as traders continued to
bet on tight global edible oil supplies with no sign of the
drought easing in the soy-producing U.S. Midwest.
    U.S. new-crop soybeans hit a contract high on Monday after
farm newsletter Pro Farmer estimated U.S. soybean production
would be worse than forecasts by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture. 
    A smaller supply of soybeans to be crushed into soybean oil
had widened palm oil's discount to soybean oil to above $250 per
tonne, shifting more demand to the cheaper tropical oil.
    "There's a lot more upside for crude palm oil prices because
so far palm oil has been lagging behind soybean oil," said James
Ratnam, an analyst with TA Securities in Malaysia.
    "The second thing is that there could be new stimulus
measures coming out from China and the U.S. that could boost
sentiment."    
    The benchmark November 2012 contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.7 percent to close at
3,091 ringgit ($994) per tonne after touching an intraday high
at 3,122 ringgit, a level last seen since July 17.
    Total traded volumes stood at 25,999 lots of 25 tonnes each,
just slightly higher than the usual 25,000 lots. 
    Palm oil will consolidate further in the range of
3,044-3,097 ringgit per tonne before climbing up towards 3,183
ringgit, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. 
    Demand appears to be picking up with Malaysia's exports
rising 5.7 percent for the Aug 1-25 period from a month ago,
cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday.
 
    Traders will be watching for further indications on export
trends as another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de
Surveillance, releases its Aug 1-20 data together with Aug 1-25
data later in the day. 
    Refiners in Malaysia's top oil palm growing state of Sabah
will pay millers less for edible oil from next month to preserve
margins and better compete with Indonesia, the Business Times
reported on Monday, in a move likely to hit planters' revenues.
    
    Planters are also concerned by a possible return of El Nino
to South East Asia as the hot and dry weather pattern can deal
serious damage to palm oil production in Indonesia and Malaysia.
    Oil futures rose more than a dollar on Monday, with Brent
climbing above $115 per barrel, on supply worries as Tropical
Storm Isaac threatened to interrupt most U.S. offshore oil
production in the Gulf of Mexico. 
    Other vegetable oil markets also traded higher on an oilseed
supply squeeze due to the U.S. dry weather.
    By 1005 GMT, the most active U.S. soyoil contract for
December delivery gained 1 percent and the most active
January 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange rose 1.4 percent.       
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
                                                                             
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      SEP2    3032    +2.00    3032    3070     662
  MY PALM OIL      OCT2    3068   +17.00    3065    3098    3292
  MY PALM OIL      NOV2    3091   +22.00    3087    3122   16953
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3    8284  +110.00    8240    8338  383742
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN3   10130  +142.00   10076   10156  495306
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC2   57.46    +0.56   57.07   57.85    8017
  NYMEX CRUDE      OCT2   97.14    +0.99   96.45   97.72   25004
                                                                             
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
   
 ($1=3.11 ringgit)

 (Additional reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Niluksi
Koswanage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
