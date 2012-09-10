FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm oil ends higher on rising exports
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 10, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil ends higher on rising exports

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Malaysia August stocks up 5.8 pct - MPOB
    * Malaysia palm exports for Sept. 1-10 up 26.8 pct - ITS
    * SGS reports exports up 30 pct for same period

 (Releads, adds details, updates quotes)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm oil
futures edged up on Monday, buoyed by rising exports, although
gains were limited by high stock levels that have risen above 2
million tonnes in the No.2 producer.
    The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) reported a 5.8 percent
increase in August palm oil stocks from a month earlier, putting
pressure on palm oil futures. 
    But a report from cargo surveyor Societe Generale de
Surveillance (SGS) showing exports rose as much as 30 percent
drove the bulls back into the market and helped palm oil prices
close higher, after four straight sessions of losses.
    "The SGS numbers were better," said a palm oil trader based
in Singapore. "But MPOB dimmed the mood a bit so the market was
not up as much as we expected."
    The benchmark November contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange edged up 0.3 percent to close at
2,937 ringgit ($947) per tonne. 
    Total traded volume stood at 35,017 lots of 25 tonnes each,
much higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
    Malaysia's August palm oil stocks rose to 2,125,214 tonnes
from a revised 1,999,066 tonnes in July on high production and
beat market expectations of 2.09 million tonnes. 
    Malaysia's palm oil exports rose almost 27 percent for the
Sept. 1-10 period on higher crude product shipments, cargo
surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday. 
    Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance,
reported a 30 percent jump for the same period.    
    Japan's weather bureau said on Monday that its climate
models indicated the El Nino phenomenon, which brings
crop-damaging hot and dry weather to Southeast Asia, was under
way and there was a high chance it would last until winter.
 
    In a bullish signal for palm oil, Brent crude 
climbed towards $115 per barrel on Monday, buoyed by
expectations of economic stimulus measures from the United
States, despite worse-than-expected Chinese trade data.  
    In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December
delivery rose 0.3 percent by 1022 GMT. The most active
January 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange closed 0.3 percent lower.    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1022 GMT
                                                                        
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      SEP2    2824   +15.00    2785    2824     290
  MY PALM OIL      OCT2    2885   +20.00    2845    2885    2009
  MY PALM OIL      NOV2    2937   +10.00    2897    2947   17311
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3    8010   -36.00    7954    8032  236864
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN3   10064   -26.00    9980   10088  394912
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC2   56.81    +0.16   56.22   57.06    7508
  NYMEX CRUDE      OCT2   96.45    +0.03   96.07   96.60   10999
                                                                        
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
    
($1=3.102 Malaysian ringgit)

 (Additional reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.