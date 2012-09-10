VEGOILS-Palm oil ends higher on rising exports

* Malaysia August stocks up 5.8 pct - MPOB * Malaysia palm exports for Sept. 1-10 up 26.8 pct - ITS * SGS reports exports up 30 pct for same period (Releads, adds details, updates quotes) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm oil futures edged up on Monday, buoyed by rising exports, although gains were limited by high stock levels that have risen above 2 million tonnes in the No.2 producer. The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) reported a 5.8 percent increase in August palm oil stocks from a month earlier, putting pressure on palm oil futures. But a report from cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance (SGS) showing exports rose as much as 30 percent drove the bulls back into the market and helped palm oil prices close higher, after four straight sessions of losses. "The SGS numbers were better," said a palm oil trader based in Singapore. "But MPOB dimmed the mood a bit so the market was not up as much as we expected." The benchmark November contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange edged up 0.3 percent to close at 2,937 ringgit ($947) per tonne. Total traded volume stood at 35,017 lots of 25 tonnes each, much higher than the usual 25,000 lots. Malaysia's August palm oil stocks rose to 2,125,214 tonnes from a revised 1,999,066 tonnes in July on high production and beat market expectations of 2.09 million tonnes. Malaysia's palm oil exports rose almost 27 percent for the Sept. 1-10 period on higher crude product shipments, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Monday. Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance, reported a 30 percent jump for the same period. Japan's weather bureau said on Monday that its climate models indicated the El Nino phenomenon, which brings crop-damaging hot and dry weather to Southeast Asia, was under way and there was a high chance it would last until winter. In a bullish signal for palm oil, Brent crude climbed towards $115 per barrel on Monday, buoyed by expectations of economic stimulus measures from the United States, despite worse-than-expected Chinese trade data. In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December delivery rose 0.3 percent by 1022 GMT. The most active January 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 0.3 percent lower. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1022 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL SEP2 2824 +15.00 2785 2824 290 MY PALM OIL OCT2 2885 +20.00 2845 2885 2009 MY PALM OIL NOV2 2937 +10.00 2897 2947 17311 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 8010 -36.00 7954 8032 236864 CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 10064 -26.00 9980 10088 394912 CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 56.81 +0.16 56.22 57.06 7508 NYMEX CRUDE OCT2 96.45 +0.03 96.07 96.60 10999 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.102 Malaysian ringgit) (Additional reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)