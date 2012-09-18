VEGOILS-Palm oil tumbles to 1-mth low, tracking soybean losses

* Palm oil falls as much as 5.3 percent, tracking soybean * Futures touch 2,827 ringgit, lowest since Aug 15 * Palm oil four-week target at 2,573 ringgit, eyes 2,387 ringgit -technicals (Updates prices, adds details) By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian crude palm oil futures fell to a one-month low on Tuesday, tracking losses in soybean futures, which had posted their biggest daily drop in a year on a better-than-expected harvest in the U.S. Midwest. Palm oil futures lost as much as 5.3 percent after resuming trading following a holiday break, as signs of better soybean yields in the U.S. Midwest and favourable crop weather in Brazil brightened global oilseed supply prospects. "It's purely because of the grains complex. People are cashing out on the weather, so that triggered a lot of short orders, especially on the U.S. side," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage. "The palm oil market is under tremendous pressure." The benchmark December 2012 contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 125 ringgit to close at 2,861 ringgit ($936), off an earlier low of 2,827 ringgit, a level last seen on Aug. 15. Total traded volume stood at 57,092 lots of 25 tonnes each, much higher than the usual 25,000 tonnes, as traders hedged positions and booked profits. Resilient demand for the edible oil failed to turned the market around. Exports for the first half of September rose 12 percent from a month ago, cargo surveyer data showed. Technicals were bearish as palm oil will fall to 2,573 ringgit per tonne over the next four weeks, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said based on a wave analysis. Brent crude, which fell more than $5 a barrel late Monday in a wave of late, high-volume selling, also dragged down palm oil prices, analysts said. "I think this is in line with the global commodities sell-off," said Kenanga Investment's analyst Alan Lim Seong Chun. "Because crude oil is the most representative of all the major assets in the commodities, I think sentiment for palm oil is very negative because of crude oil," he added. Oil slipped to around $113 a barrel on Tuesday, extending the previous session's steep slide, on concerns about slowing global growth and signs that Saudi Arabia is pumping at high rates to dampen prices. In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December delivery fell 0.4 percent by 1004 GMT. The most active January 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 2.8 percent lower after hitting a near 1-month low. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1006 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL OCT2 2714 -159.00 2683 2791 470 MY PALM OIL NOV2 2803 -133.00 2776 2850 15560 MY PALM OIL DEC2 2861 -125.00 2827 2894 28982 CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3 7744 -278.00 7706 7866 287684 CHINA SOYOIL JAN3 9820 -286.00 9756 9922 598680 CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 55.15 -0.24 54.82 55.72 13716 NYMEX CRUDE OCT2 96.31 -0.31 95.96 97.23 24402 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel (Additional reporting by Chew Yee Kiat; Editing by Clarence Fernandez) (anuradha.raghu@thomsonreuters.com; +603 2333 8040; Reuters Messaging: anuradha.raghu.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net)