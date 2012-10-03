FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm oil rebounds from near 3-year low
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 3, 2012 / 6:06 AM / in 5 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil rebounds from near 3-year low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Palm oil closes up 4.3 percent, biggest gain since Oct
2010
    * Come off a low of 2,230 ringgit, weakest since Nov 2009
    * Traders concerned about stock build in Malaysia

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
ended up on Wednesday on bargain hunting after prices dropped to
their lowest in nearly three years earlier in the session,
although traders said the recovery could be short-lived as
fundamentals remained weak.
    Palm oil, which on Tuesday suffered its steepest daily fall
since the 2008 financial crisis on weaker-than-expected demand
and rising stocks, extended losses in early trade to hit 2,230
ringgit per tonne, a level not seen since November 2009. 
    But the lower prices lured buyers back to the market. 
    The benchmark December contract had surged 4.3
percent to 2,351 ringgit ($769) per tonne by the close, its
biggest daily percentage gain since October 2010. Palm oil has
shed more than 15 percent over the last five sessions. 
    "When prices dropped so sharply, the market was severely
oversold," said a trader with a local commodities brokerage in
Malaysia. "Today maybe there will be some rebound or technical
pullback. I don't think it will last that long, but it will try
to cover whatever gaps there are in technical charts." 
    Total traded volumes stood at 50,577 lots of 25 tonnes each,
double the usual 25,000 lots as the previous day's plunge
enticed traders. 
    Palm oil prices, down almost 26 percent so far this year,
are expected to stay under pressure due to high inventory levels
as production outstrips demand. 
    Traders and plantation owners are bracing for September
inventory levels in Malaysia to surpass August's 10-month high,
with palm oil exports in September hovering around 1.4 million
tonnes, barely moving from a month ago.  
    "We expect this trend (of production outpacing exports) to
continue through the fourth quarter, keeping inventory levels
above 2 million tonnes, a psychological range seen as denoting
an ample supply of CPO (crude palm oil) in the market," Alan Lim
Seong Chun, research analyst with Malaysia's Kenanga Investment
Bank, wrote in a note to clients.      
    "Hence, the CPO price upside should be limited."
    In a bearish sign for palm oil, crude oil prices fell on
Wednesday, as weak data from Europe and China dimmed the outlook
for demand, while Europe's festering debt crisis added to the
gloom. 
    In other vegetable oils markets, U.S. soyoil for December
delivery slipped 0.3 percent in late Asian trade. The
Dalian Commodity Exchange will resume trading on Oct. 8 after a
week-long holiday in China.  
          
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1009 GMT
                                                                                           
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      OCT2    2200  +117.00    2132    2200      48
  MY PALM OIL      NOV2    2269   +94.00    2148    2295    3486
  MY PALM OIL      DEC2    2351   +96.00    2230    2387   26397
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3    7186   +10.00    7172    7244  220106
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN3    9278    +6.00    9250    9328  305268
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC2   50.55    -0.14   50.06   50.72   10596
  NYMEX CRUDE      NOV2   91.40    -0.49   91.09   91.82   17156
                                                                                           
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1 = 3.056 ringgit)

 (Additional reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Joseph
Radford and Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.