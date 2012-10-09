FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm oil rises to one-week high, stocks may weigh
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
October 9, 2012 / 5:30 AM / 5 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil rises to one-week high, stocks may weigh

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Palm oil to edge up to 2,503 ringgit -technicals
    * Indonesia, Malaysia eye joint body to prop up palm oil
prices
    * Felda eyes Philippines after peace deal
    * Coming Up: Malaysia Sept stocks, output on Wednesday

 (Updates prices, adds details)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose
to their highest in more than a week on Tuesday, supported by a
possible export tax change, while traders took positions ahead
of key industry data due out this week.
    Prices made some headway after a Malaysian government
minister said on Monday his country will discuss possible
changes to its crude palm oil export tax regime on Friday.
 
    "We believe the current crude palm oil (CPO) price is still
unjustifiably low. We expect prices to rebound further by
year-end, as post high production, we expect CPO price to climb
higher," said Hong Leong Investment Bank's Chye Wen Fei in a
research note.
    But stocks could still weigh on the market for now. The
Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) is set to announce record stocks
in September on Wednesday. 
    "The upcoming MPOB inventory level should see it reaching an
all-time high of 2.43 million tonnes, capping any strong price
upside potentials," Kenanga Investment Bank analyst Alan Lim
said in a note.
    The benchmark December contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange jumped 3 percent to close at 2,438
ringgit ($794) per tonne. Prices earlier went as high as 2,455
ringgit, a level last seen on Oct. 1.
    Total traded volumes stood at 31,077 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots. 
    Palm oil may edge up to 2,503 ringgit per tonne, said
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao based on a wave analysis.
 
    Indonesia and Malaysia, the world's dominant palm oil
producers, are in talks to form a joint body that will seek to
support prices by reducing stocks and controlling supplies of
the edible oil, government trade officials said on Tuesday.
 
    Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures will develop oil
palms in the southern Philippines after Manila agreed on a
historic peace deal with Muslim rebels that could open up tracts
of farm land, chief executive Sabri Ahmad said. 
    In a bullish sign for palm oil, oil rose on Tuesday after
two days of losses, with tensions in the Middle East and the
risk of supply disruptions outweighing concerns about sluggish
global demand. 
    In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December
delivery gained 1.3 percent in late Asian trade. 
    The most active January 2013 soybean oil contract 
on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 1.1 percent higher,
recovering from previous day's 4-month low.     
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1008 GMT
                                                                            
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      OCT2    2268   +40.00    2250    2270      55
  MY PALM OIL      NOV2    2384   +70.00    2359    2388    1275
  MY PALM OIL      DEC2    2438   +70.00    2392    2455   18462
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3    7014   +96.00    6880    7046  560080
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN3    9218  +104.00    9120    9228  373606
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC2   51.58    +0.65   50.93   51.69    8096
  NYMEX CRUDE      NOV2   89.80    +0.48   89.29   90.33   22058
                                                                            
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.069 ringgit) 

 (Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.