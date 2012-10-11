FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil at 1-week high as tax cut trumps high stocks
#Asia
October 11, 2012 / 5:55 AM / 5 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil at 1-week high as tax cut trumps high stocks

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Malaysia approves cut in crude palm oil export tax -govt
source
    * Palm oil faces resistance at 2,503 ringgit -technicals
    * Prices head for 1st weekly gain after 3 weeks of losses
    * Coming Up: USDA supply-demand report; 1230 GMT

 (Updates prices, quote)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm futures rose on
Thursday to their highest in more than a week, as a government
plan to cut an export tax on crude palm oil offset record
stockpiles and weak exports, while traders took positions ahead
of a key U.S. report on demand and supply.
    Malaysia has approved a plan to slash export taxes from the
current level of 23 percent per tonne and will discuss the size
of the cut on Friday, a government source said. 
    The move could boost Malaysia's crude exports and help ease
stockpiles from a record of 2.48 million tonnes in September.
    "We believe that most of the negative news from the high
inventory level has been priced in as crude palm oil prices are
currently at a high discount of $350 per tonne against soybean
oil," said Alan Lim Seong Chun, research analyst with Malaysia's
Kenanga Investment Bank, in a note.      
    The benchmark December contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 2.7 percent to close at
2,523 ringgit ($822) per tonne, just off an earlier high of
2,525 ringgit, a level last seen on Oct. 1. 
    Total traded volumes stood at 41,253 lots of 25 tonnes each,
far higher than the usual 25,000 lots. 
    Technicals showed palm oil faces resistance at 2,503 ringgit
per tonne, a break above which will open the way towards 2,588
ringgit, according to Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
 
    Traders are taking positions ahead of the October supply and
demand report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture due at 1230
GMT, which is likely to show a larger U.S. soybean crop than
initially expected. 
    A bigger crop of soybeans to be crushed into soybean oil
could shift demand away from palm oil. 
    Palm oil stocks hit an all-time high in September, thanks to
record production, but prices are heading for their first weekly
gain after three weeks of losses, further suggesting the sharp
rise in inventory may already have been factored in.
    "The worst may be over, with palm oil production starting on
a seasonal downcycle, which should ease the high stockpile," 
Alvin Tai, an analyst with Malaysia's OSK Investment Bank, said
in a research note. 
    "We note that Q4 tends to be the best quarter for both the
palm oil price and plantation stocks."     
    In a bullish sign for palm oil, Brent crude oil headed on
Thursday for its highest close in a month, lifted by escalating
tension between Syria and Turkey, maintenance in the North Sea
and a supply crunch in oil products. 
    In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December
delivery was up 1.4 percent. The most active January 2013
soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
closed 0.2 percent higher.
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1008 GMT
                                                                                    
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      OCT2    2400  +121.00    2300    2400     283
  MY PALM OIL      NOV2    2453   +68.00    2391    2453     509
  MY PALM OIL      DEC2    2523   +66.00    2442    2525   22481
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3    7000    -8.00    6930    7038  477136
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN3    9210   +16.00    9164    9252  457478
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC2   51.36    +0.72   50.59   51.50   13256
  NYMEX CRUDE      NOV2   91.91    +0.66   91.09   91.99   22415
                                                                                    
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.0675 ringgit) 

 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
