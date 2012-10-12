FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil ends lower after tax cut, export quota plans
October 12, 2012 / 5:25 AM / 5 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil ends lower after tax cut, export quota plans

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Malaysia announces plans on palm oil export tax, quota
    * Palm oil may retrace to 2,399 ringgit-technicals
    * Prices down as much as 5.7 pct after announcement
    * Futures post weekly gain, snap 3 weeks of losses

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
ended lower on Friday after the government announced tax cuts
that will only take effect from Jan. 1, as traders had expected
a more immediate policy. 
    Malaysia will cut crude palm oil (CPO) export taxes and
discontinue a tax free shipment quota for the grade from Jan 1
2013, a government minister said on Friday, as the world's No.2
producer seeks to snatch back market share from top producer
Indonesia. 
    Malaysia is also looking at setting export taxes for the
crude grade on a monthly basis to better reflect movements in
international prices, a government source told Reuters on
Friday. 
    A larger tax cut could boost Malaysia's crude exports and
claw back market share from top producer Indonesia, as well as
help ease stockpiles which climbed to a record high of 2.48
million tonnes in September, but traders did not immediately see
the news as a positive development.
    "Buy on rumours, sell on facts," said a dealer with a
foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "There was too much
hype and expectations before the announcement, so now people are
selling."   
    The benchmark December contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 0.9 percent to close at 
2,500 ringgit ($818) per tonne, after losing as much as 5.7
percent to 2,379 ringgit. For the week, prices posted a modest
3.5 percent gain, snapping three straight weeks of losses.
    Total traded volumes surged above 44,590 lots of 25 tonnes
each, compared to the usual 25,000 lots, as traders rushed to
liquidate their positions.
    Technicals showed that palm oil faces a resistance at 2,528
ringgit per tonne and may retrace to 2,399 ringgit, and a break
above 2,528 ringgit will lead to a moderate gain to 2,579
ringgit, said Reuters analyst Wang Tao. 
    Some traders said the new plan could benefit millers and
planters in Malaysia but may not help refiners much. The new
plan could also trigger a price war between top producers
Malaysia and Indonesia, said a trader with a local commodities
brokerage in Malaysia.
    Oil fell below $115 a barrel on Friday, as a prediction of a
 further decline in oil consumption and higher supplies offset
concerns about potential output disruptions in the Middle East.
 
    In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December
delivery edged down 0.7 percent in late Asian trade. The
most active January 2013 soyoil contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange closed 1.3 percent lower on weak demand for
edible oils in China, the world's No.2 buyer.          
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1008 GMT
                                                                                
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      OCT2    2400   +20.00    2300    2400     100
  MY PALM OIL      NOV2    2480   +27.00    2340    2480     561
  MY PALM OIL      DEC2    2500   -23.00    2379    2529   21416
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3    6896   -96.00    6884    7082  473582
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN3    9092  -120.00    9068    9256  572178
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC2   50.95    -0.38   50.50   51.64   13551
  NYMEX CRUDE      NOV2   91.89    -0.18   91.65   92.60   20500
                                                                                
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1 = 3.0565 ringgit)

 (Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
