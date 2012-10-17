FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil prices climb, but high stocks cap gains
#Asia
October 17, 2012 / 5:36 AM / 5 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil prices climb, but high stocks cap gains

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Palm oil stuck in rangebound trade
    * Widening discount to soyoil could shift demand to palm
-traders
    * Palm oil neutral in 2,361-2,528 ringgit range -technicals

 (Recasts, updates prices)
    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
ended higher in rangebound trade on Wednesday, as rising exports
offset analyst expectations that the market will fall further on
high stocks.
    Palm oil futures have lost 22 percent so far this year,
prompting top analyst Dorab Mistry to forecast at a conference
on Tuesday that prices could fall to 2,200 ringgit in the next
four to six weeks on a record build-up in Malaysian stocks.
 
    But exports in the first half of October have climbed as
much as 16.3 percent from a month ago, signalling strong buying
interest from the likes of the European Union and Pakistan, data
from a cargo surveyor showed. 
    "The market is digesting all the news and views spoken
yesterday, it will remain rangebound until more is known about
demand," said a trader with a local commodities brokerage in
Malaysia.
    The benchmark January contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange edged up 0.2 percent to close at
2,471 ringgit ($814) per tonne, after trading in a tight range
of 2,456-2,489 ringgit.  
    Total traded volumes stood at 44,600 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
    Technical analysis showed that palm oil remained neutral,
trapped in a range of 2,361-2,528 ringgit per tonne, said
Reuters analyst Wang Tao.  
    Another trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in
Malaysia said the upcoming U.S. presidential elections have made
global investors more cautious. 
    On Tuesday, U.S. President Barack Obama and Republican rival
Mitt Romney clashed repeatedly on jobs and energy.
    While market reaction in Asia has been muted, U.S. investors
are likely to focus on the outcome as it gives an idea on the
kind of economic and financial policies that may come into play
after the polls.
    "The U.S markets are quiet because of the presidential
election next month, so people are watching carefully. That's
why the (palm oil) market can't move," the Malaysian trader
said.
    Palm oil mostly takes its cues from U.S. soyoil and Brent
crude, as it competes with the edible oil for food demand and
the crude oil grade for use in the energy sector. 
    Brent crude oil fell on Wednesday as lingering worry about
the global economy overshadowed relief that Spain avoided a
ratings downgrade and optimism prompted by firm U.S. corporate
results. 
    U.S. soyoil for December delivery inched up 0.4
percent in late Asian trade after earlier losses on expectations
of higher soybean supplies in the Americas.
   The most active January 2013 soybean oil contract on
the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 0.1 percent higher.
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1006 GMT
                                                                                      
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      NOV2    2393    -4.00    2386    2402     204
  MY PALM OIL      DEC2    2440    +5.00    2423    2455    7861
  MY PALM OIL      JAN3    2471    +5.00    2456    2489   20423
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3    6884   -18.00    6856    6936  260392
  CHINA SOYOIL     JAN3    9116    +8.00    9080    9164  276286
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC2   50.69    +0.22   50.29   50.86    6873
  NYMEX CRUDE      NOV2   92.18    +0.09   91.96   92.76   21065
                                                                                      
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
   
($1 = 3.0345 ringgit)

 (Additional reporting by Chew Yee Kiat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
