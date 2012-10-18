FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil up on flood risk, economic data
#Asia
October 18, 2012 / 5:31 AM / 5 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil up on flood risk, economic data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Shortcovering by investors ahead of Muslim festival next
week
    * Rainy season could trigger floods and hurt output -trader

 (Updates prices)
    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
climbed on Thursday, fuelled by gathering concern over floods in
key growing regions curbing output and a slew of economic data
from the United States and China that showed global growth
trends were intact. 
    Palm oil futures, which have lost 21 percent so far this
year, also gained support from shortcovering by some investors 
ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha next week.  
    "The market should continue to go higher," said a trader
with a local commodities brokerage. "They are expecting some
floods because there's going to be rainy days ahead."
    He added, "I'm expecting some short covering to take place
either now or next week -- next week it will be Hari Raya Haji,"
 referring to the Muslim holiday.
    The benchmark January contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1 percent to close at 2,496
ringgit ($823) per tonne.  
    Total traded volumes stood at 34,274 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots as more traders hedged
positions. 
    Floods could complicate logistics and harvesting in
Malaysia, the second largest producer of the edible oil, after
yields bounced back strongly following a weak first half.
    But the impact on output and stocks may be limited, since
production hit a record in September, lifting stocks to an
all-time high in the same month. 
    Palm oil futures also rose on gains in the U.S. soy complex,
 traders said. Soybean futures extended gains in Asian trade on
Thursday, driven by bargain hunting after prices slid this week
to their lowest since late June. 
    U.S. soyoil for December delivery climbed 0.9
percent. The most active May 2013 soybean oil contract 
on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose 0.5 percent.
    In a bullish signal for palm oil, crude oil held above $113
a barrel as Chinese economic data signalled stabilisation in the
economy of the world's second-largest oil consumer while concern
over supplies in the Middle East provided support.     
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT
                                                                             
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      NOV2    2396    +3.00    2388    2422     559
  MY PALM OIL      DEC2    2456   +16.00    2440    2478    5322
  MY PALM OIL      JAN3    2496   +25.00    2475    2508   16323
  CHINA PALM OLEIN JAN3    6950   +64.00    6906    6978  166870
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY3    9250   +46.00    9226    9284  487786
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC2   51.48    +0.45   50.86   51.53    6074
  NYMEX CRUDE      NOV2   92.02    -0.09   91.83   92.24   15783
                                                                             
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1=3.04 ringgit)

 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
