VEGOILS-Palm down on profit-taking, high stock concerns

* Futures market down on profit-taking from Monday's 3-week high * Investors worry about high stocks despite strong exports -trader * Palm oil to rebound more to 2,676 ringgit -technicals (Updates prices) By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Tuesday as investors booked profits after the previous session's three-week high on worries that October's stronger-than-expected exports were not enough to trim record high stocks in the world's No.2 producer. Prices went up to 2,580 ringgit on Monday, a level unseen since Sept. 28, after data from cargo surveyors showed that exports in the first twenty days of the month surged as much as 16.7 percent. "Yesterday prices went up too fast, way above market expectations," said a trader with a local commodities brokerage in Malaysia. "Those who went long yesterday are now liquidating their positions and taking some profit because of the uncertainty over this export number," he added. The benchmark January contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 1.4 percent to close at 2,540 ringgit ($831) per tonne. Total traded volumes stood at 33,116 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the usual 25,000 lots as investors hedged positions after the positive export data. Technical analysis showed palm oil may rebound further to 2,676 ringgit per tonne, with a support level of 2,492 ringgit, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Seasonally high production amid commodity demand weakened by a tepid global economy lifted palm oil stocks in Malaysia to a record high 2.5 million tonnes in September, hurting prices which has dropped one-fifth so far this year. Despite the positive export numbers signalling improving demand from the European Union and Pakistan, investors remain wary about the future. "I'm quite positive about it but as of now, that's the only hope that we have," the trader added. "Whether the number is sufficient to bring the stock level lower or not for the coming report in November is still a big question." In related markets, Brent futures slipped for a sixth day on Tuesday as worries about the global economy, and oil demand growth, resurfaced, but prices stayed above $109 a barrel, propped up by simmering tensions in the Middle East. In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December delivery slid 0.4 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active May 2013 soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.6 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL NOV2 2437 -32.00 2418 2445 81 MY PALM OIL DEC2 2496 -32.00 2483 2525 5994 MY PALM OIL JAN3 2540 -37.00 2520 2560 19601 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 7236 +14.00 7226 7320 294152 CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 9224 -52.00 9216 9336 494888 CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 51.45 -0.21 51.31 52.02 6960 NYMEX CRUDE DEC2 88.28 -0.37 88.21 89.29 20466 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.055 ringgit) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)