VEGOILS-Palm down on profit-taking, high stock concerns
October 23, 2012 / 5:11 AM / in 5 years

VEGOILS-Palm down on profit-taking, high stock concerns

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Futures market down on profit-taking from Monday's 3-week
high
    * Investors worry about high stocks despite strong exports
-trader
    * Palm oil to rebound more to 2,676 ringgit -technicals

 (Updates prices)
    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
fell on Tuesday as investors booked profits after the previous
session's three-week high on worries that October's
stronger-than-expected exports were not enough to trim record
high stocks in the world's No.2 producer. 
    Prices went up to 2,580 ringgit on Monday, a level unseen
since Sept. 28, after data from cargo surveyors showed that
exports in the first twenty days of the month surged as much as
16.7 percent.  
    "Yesterday prices went up too fast, way above market
expectations," said a trader with a local commodities brokerage
in Malaysia.
    "Those who went long yesterday are now liquidating their
positions and taking some profit because of the uncertainty over
this export number," he added.
    The benchmark January contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 1.4 percent to close at 2,540
ringgit ($831) per tonne. 
    Total traded volumes stood at 33,116 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots as investors hedged positions
after the positive export data.
    Technical analysis showed palm oil may rebound further to
2,676 ringgit per tonne, with a support level of 2,492 ringgit,
said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. 
    Seasonally high production amid commodity demand weakened by
a tepid global economy lifted palm oil stocks in Malaysia to a
record high 2.5 million tonnes in September, hurting prices
which has dropped one-fifth so far this year. 
    Despite the positive export numbers signalling improving
demand from the European Union and Pakistan, investors remain
wary about the future.
    "I'm quite positive about it but as of now, that's the only
hope that we have," the trader added. 
    "Whether the number is sufficient to bring the stock level
lower or not for the coming report in November is still a big
question."
    In related markets, Brent futures slipped for a sixth day on
Tuesday as worries about the global economy, and oil demand
growth, resurfaced, but prices stayed above $109 a barrel,
propped up by simmering tensions in the Middle East. 
    In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December
delivery slid 0.4 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active May 2013 soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange fell 0.6 percent.    
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT
                                                                        
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      NOV2    2437   -32.00    2418    2445      81
  MY PALM OIL      DEC2    2496   -32.00    2483    2525    5994
  MY PALM OIL      JAN3    2540   -37.00    2520    2560   19601
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3    7236   +14.00    7226    7320  294152
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY3    9224   -52.00    9216    9336  494888
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC2   51.45    -0.21   51.31   52.02    6960
  NYMEX CRUDE      DEC2   88.28    -0.37   88.21   89.29   20466
                                                                        
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.055 ringgit)

 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

