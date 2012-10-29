FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil ends lower, Indonesia tax cut weighs
October 29, 2012 / 5:30 AM / in 5 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil ends lower, Indonesia tax cut weighs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Traders book profits from 1-month high after Eid al-Adha
holiday
    * Indonesia to cut crude palm oil export tax to 9 pct in Nov
    * Palm oil to fall to 2,379 ringgit -technicals
    * Coming Up: Malaysia Oct. palm oil exports; Wednesday

 (Updates throughout)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
dropped on Monday after a long weekend break, as losses in other
vegetable oil markets during the holiday and an export tax cut
by Indonesia prompted traders to book profit.
    Last Friday, U.S. soyoil lost 1 percent while the
China soyoil contract edged down 1.4 percent. Malaysian
financial markets were closed for the Eid al-Adha holiday.
    Selling pressure also mounted after the midday break on news
that Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, would cut its
palm export tax for November, a move that could hamper demand
for Malaysian products.
    Indonesia will cut the export tax to 9 percent, down from
13.5 percent in October, and lower the export tax for refined
palm olein to 3 percent in November from 6 percent in October.
      
    "Part of the fall is due to the market catching up after the
holiday. The significantly lower export duty by Indonesia also
put some pressure on prices," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage in Malaysia.  
    The benchmark January contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 2.4 percent to close at 2,540
ringgit ($831) per tonne. 
    Total traded volumes stood at 36,345 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.     
    Palm oil prices rose to a near 1-month high at 2,615 ringgit
last Thursday, after cargo surveyors reported higher Malaysia's
palm exports for Oct. 1-25 compared to a month ago. 
    
    Traders will be looking for more trading cues from the
full-month exports figure for October on Wednesday.
    Technicals were bearish as a bullish target at 2,676 ringgit
per tonne has been aborted, and a target at 2,379 ringgit has
been established, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao.
             
    Brent crude oil fell below $109 a barrel on Monday as
refineries along the U.S. East Coast wound down operations ahead
of the approach of Hurricane Sandy, reducing crude use in the
world's largest oil consumer. 
    In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December
delivery edged down 0.7 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active May 2013 soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange closed 1.4 percent lower.
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT
                                                                                                       
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      NOV2    2425   -75.00    2412    2435     434
  MY PALM OIL      DEC2    2492   -69.00    2483    2510    4480
  MY PALM OIL      JAN3    2540   -63.00    2525    2553   20307
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3    7064  -132.00    7060    7158  319642
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY3    9010  -124.00    9002    9076  428860
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC2   50.62    -0.34   50.36   50.99    7927
  NYMEX CRUDE      DEC2   85.50    -0.78   85.34   86.43   17501
                                                                                                       
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
             
($1=3.06 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Chew Yee Kiat; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
