FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm oil drops to 2-wk low on Indonesia tax, U.S. storm
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2012 / 5:36 AM / in 5 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil drops to 2-wk low on Indonesia tax, U.S. storm

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Futures market falls again on Indonesia's export tax cut
    * Investors wary of macroeconomic uncertainties, raging U.S.
storm
    * Prices stay choppy in a range of 2,430-2,600 ringgit
-analyst
    * Palm oil's target of 2,379 ringgit unchanged -technicals

 (Updates prices)
    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Palm oil futures fell to a
near 2-week low on Tuesday as investors feared lower November
export taxes in top producer Indonesia could shift demand away
from competitor Malaysia while  fretting over a slowing global
economy.
    Prices of the edible oil also came under pressure from
weaker Brent crude as Sandy, one of the worst storms to hit the
United States in years, shuttered U.S. refineries, curbing
energy demand in the world's largest economy and weighing on
other commodity markets. 
    "At the moment, we don't see any supportive news for palm
oil. Prices are likely to stay choppy in a range of 2,430 to
2,600 ringgit," said Phillip Futures analyst Ker Chung Yang in
Singapore.
    "The tax cut will hurt Malaysia's palm oil prices as
Indonesia's palm oil becomes more competitive in the near
future. Malaysian players will certainly hope that the
government will do more to counter such an act from Indonesia."
    The benchmark January contract on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 1.8 percent to 2,501 ringgit
($820) per tonne after dropping as low as 2,491 ringgit, a level
unseen since Oct. 18.
    Total traded volumes stood at 33,602 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
    Palm oil prices may still target 2,379 ringgit per tonne, as
a rebound from the Oct. 3 low of 2,230 ringgit has been
completed and a preceding downtrend has resumed, said Reuters
market analyst Wang Tao. 
    Brent crude hovered above $109 a barrel on Tuesday due to
the storm, and analysts expect weaker crude oil to weigh on the
whole commodities asset class.
    In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December
delivery inched up 0.2 percent in early Asian trade. The
most-active May 2013 soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange fell 0.3 percent.   
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
                                                                                        
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      NOV2    2392   -33.00    2379    2410     216
  MY PALM OIL      DEC2    2451   -41.00    2440    2471    1938
  MY PALM OIL      JAN3    2501   -47.00    2491    2519   21199
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3    7012  -102.00    6980    7094  389154
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY3    9012   -26.00    8972    9032  499330
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC2   50.29    +0.11   50.10   50.51    4911
  NYMEX CRUDE      DEC2   85.73    +0.19   85.10   85.83   13789
                                                                                        
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1=3.05 ringgit)

 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.