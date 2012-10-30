VEGOILS-Palm oil drops to 2-wk low on Indonesia tax, U.S. storm

* Futures market falls again on Indonesia's export tax cut * Investors wary of macroeconomic uncertainties, raging U.S. storm * Prices stay choppy in a range of 2,430-2,600 ringgit -analyst * Palm oil's target of 2,379 ringgit unchanged -technicals (Updates prices) By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Palm oil futures fell to a near 2-week low on Tuesday as investors feared lower November export taxes in top producer Indonesia could shift demand away from competitor Malaysia while fretting over a slowing global economy. Prices of the edible oil also came under pressure from weaker Brent crude as Sandy, one of the worst storms to hit the United States in years, shuttered U.S. refineries, curbing energy demand in the world's largest economy and weighing on other commodity markets. "At the moment, we don't see any supportive news for palm oil. Prices are likely to stay choppy in a range of 2,430 to 2,600 ringgit," said Phillip Futures analyst Ker Chung Yang in Singapore. "The tax cut will hurt Malaysia's palm oil prices as Indonesia's palm oil becomes more competitive in the near future. Malaysian players will certainly hope that the government will do more to counter such an act from Indonesia." The benchmark January contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 1.8 percent to 2,501 ringgit ($820) per tonne after dropping as low as 2,491 ringgit, a level unseen since Oct. 18. Total traded volumes stood at 33,602 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the usual 25,000 lots. Palm oil prices may still target 2,379 ringgit per tonne, as a rebound from the Oct. 3 low of 2,230 ringgit has been completed and a preceding downtrend has resumed, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Brent crude hovered above $109 a barrel on Tuesday due to the storm, and analysts expect weaker crude oil to weigh on the whole commodities asset class. In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December delivery inched up 0.2 percent in early Asian trade. The most-active May 2013 soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell 0.3 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL NOV2 2392 -33.00 2379 2410 216 MY PALM OIL DEC2 2451 -41.00 2440 2471 1938 MY PALM OIL JAN3 2501 -47.00 2491 2519 21199 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 7012 -102.00 6980 7094 389154 CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 9012 -26.00 8972 9032 499330 CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 50.29 +0.11 50.10 50.51 4911 NYMEX CRUDE DEC2 85.73 +0.19 85.10 85.83 13789 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.05 ringgit) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)