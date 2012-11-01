FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-China demand hope lifts palm oil futures, but stocks weigh
November 1, 2012 / 5:46 AM / 5 years ago

VEGOILS-China demand hope lifts palm oil futures, but stocks weigh

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* China data buoys expectations of higher demand
    * Oct end-stocks could rise to 2.6 mln tonnes -trader
    * Palm oil's target at 2,468 ringgit unchanged -technicals

 (Updates prices)
    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
climbed on Thursday as strong Chinese demand for soybeans
fuelled expectations for more edible oil orders in coming weeks.
    Signs of strong China demand have been increasing, with
economic data on Thursday showing Chinese private sector
factories were at their busiest in eight months in October.
 
    Malaysia's palm oil exports last month were at their highest
in a year, driven by a steady flow of Chinese orders as well as
strong European demand.
    Prices of palm oil have dropped 20 percent so far this year
mainly thanks to record stocks. Although cheaper palm oil
cargoes have spurred demand, production has risen at a faster
pace and could lead to record stocks again in October.
    "The question is whether exports can override the burden of
the production. If demand is sustained or rises higher, at least
the stocks won't be so bad. People are very worried," said a
trader with a foreign commodities brokerage.
    At the close, the benchmark January contract on the
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had risen 1.6 percent to
2,537 ringgit ($831) per tonne. 
    Total traded volumes stood at 33,160 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
    Technicals showed palm oil is still targeting 2,468 ringgit
per tonne, as the current fall from 2,615 ringgit is expected to
 reverse the rebound from the Oct. 3 low of 2,230 ringgit, said
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. 
    Surging palm oil output from Southeast Asia led to inventory
levels in Malaysia, the world's No.2 producer, hitting a record
2.48 million tonnes in September.
    Traders expected October end stocks to reach about 2.6-2.7
million tonnes given that production last month would have been
a seasonal peak. 
    In a bullish sign for palm oil, Brent crude hovered around
$108.50 a barrel on Thursday as investors focused on concerns
that storm Sandy's rampage across the U.S. East Coast could
reduce fuel demand. 
    In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December
delivery inched up 0.8 percent in late Asian trade on
China demand hopes. 
    The most-active May 2013 soybean oil contract on
the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed 0.9 percent higher.    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1010 GMT
                                                                             
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      NOV2    2404   +10.00    2389    2410      82
  MY PALM OIL      DEC2    2467   +22.00    2455    2473    3212
  MY PALM OIL      JAN3    2537   +41.00    2508    2541   17740
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3    7074   +78.00    7024    7106  331110
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY3    9118   +88.00    9050    9142  459344
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC2   50.56    +0.40   50.10   50.91    9525
  NYMEX CRUDE      DEC2   86.42    +0.18   85.92   86.59   15306
                                                                             
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
  ($1 = 3.0510 ringgit)

 (Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)

