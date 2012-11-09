FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm oil slides to 1-month low ahead of industry data
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 9, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil slides to 1-month low ahead of industry data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Prices post worst weekly loss since September
    * Traders cautious ahead of data from USDA, MPOB

 (Updates prices, adds detail)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell
to a one-month low on Friday, posting their steepest weekly loss
since September, as traders stayed cautious ahead of key
industry reports.
    The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) reports stocks data on
Monday, which could show inventories at a record-high 2.67
million tonnes at end-October, according to a Reuters survey.
       
    "Positioning ahead of the MPOB report will continue. Effects
of weather vagaries will become clearer in the weeks and months
ahead," a trader with a commodities brokerage in Malaysia said,
referring to year-end floods that could hurt output and lift
prices.
    "But a hangover from high supply will certainly send any
price recovery into a tailspin," the trader added.
    Traders are also expecting higher forecasts for U.S. soybean
crops from a U.S. Department of Agriculture report later in the
day, which could mean a higher supply of rival soybean oil and
weigh on palm oil prices.   
    At the close, the benchmark January contract on the
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 0.9 percent to 2,316
ringgit ($757) per tonne. Prices had earlier fallen to 2,308
ringgit, the lowest since Oct. 3.
    Total traded volumes stood at 40,042 lots of 25 tonnes each,
much higher than the usual 25,000 lots.    
    Malaysian palm oil futures have lost more than 27 percent so
far this year, weighed down by record high stocks and global
economic uncertainty. For the week, prices posted a 7.2 percent
loss, their worst since the end of September.
    In related markets, Brent crude held steady above $107 per
barrel on Friday as worries about the U.S. fiscal health and its
impact on oil demand growth, already dented by a weak global
economy, capped price gains. 
    U.S. soyoil for December delivery edged down 0.6
percent in late Asian trade. The most active May 2013 soybean
oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange lost 1.7
percent.    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1008 GMT
                                                                                              
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      NOV2    2245   -12.00    2235    2260     116
  MY PALM OIL      DEC2    2314   +17.00    2260    2314    1181
  MY PALM OIL      JAN3    2316   -20.00    2308    2364   16350
  CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3    6708  -112.00    6702    6794  760706
  CHINA SOYOIL     MAY3    8614  -146.00    8604    8758  923734
  CBOT SOY OIL     DEC2   48.52    -0.25   48.28   48.86   11623
  NYMEX CRUDE      DEC2   85.16    +0.07   84.81   85.58   16758
                                                                                              
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
               
($1=3.06 ringgit)

 (Editing by Michael Urquhart)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.