VEGOILS-Palm oil edges down as slowing exports weigh

* Malaysia's Nov. 1-15 exports down 0.1 pct on month -ITS * Prices post weekly gain, snap two weeks of losses * Palm oil faces resistance at 2,447 ringgit -technicals (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Friday, despite posting a weekly gain of close to 5 percent, as traders booked profits from a large increase in the previous session, and slowing exports squeezed prices. Futures posted on Wednesday their sharpest daily gain since October 2010, moving off a near 3-year low struck on Monday. Malaysian financial markets were closed on Tuesday and Thursday for the Hindu festival of Diwali and the Islamic New Year. "The market came down a bit as there was some profit-taking," a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Malaysia said, adding that prices seemed to be trading in a broad range of 2,300 to 2,500 ringgit. "Exports were also down and that could be another reason." The benchmark February contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 1.3 percent to close at 2,429 ringgit ($791) per tonne. For the week, prices posted a gain of 4.9 percent, snapping two straight weeks of losses. Total traded volumes stood at 31,623 lots of 25 tonnes each, higher than the usual 25,000 lots. Palm oil faces a resistance at 2,447 ringgit per tonne, a break above which will lead to a further gain to 2,588 ringgit, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Nov. 1 to 15 fell 0.1 percent to 769,087 tonnes from 769,534 tonnes for the Oct. 1-15 period, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said on Friday. That came as a disappointment after exports rose as much as 22 percent for the Nov. 1-10 period from a month ago, although some traders traced the slowdown to a slew of holidays this week. Slowing exports may put pressure on Malaysia's record stocks, which hit 2.51 million tonnes in October, missing expectations for 2.67 million. Market players are also closely monitoring a French proposal of a fourfold tax increase on palm oil in food, which stirred opposition from foodmakers and industry groups in top producers Indonesia and Malaysia. Brent futures hovered around $108 a barrel on Friday, as uncertainties surrounding the global economic outlook weighed on prices, and a showdown between Israel and the Palestinians stoked worries about supply. In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for December delivery fell 1 percent in late Asian trade. The most active May 2013 soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange closed down 1.6 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1013 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL DEC2 2360 -35.00 2354 2372 866 MY PALM OIL JAN3 2396 -38.00 2384 2404 6610 MY PALM OIL FEB3 2429 -32.00 2416 2439 10683 CHINA PALM OLEIN MAY3 6670 -114.00 6662 6784 595276 CHINA SOYOIL MAY3 8370 -136.00 8348 8466 986618 CBOT SOY OIL DEC2 47.10 -0.36 46.91 47.70 12856 NYMEX CRUDE DEC2 85.05 -0.40 85.03 85.72 2592 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.07 ringgit) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)