VEGOILS-Palm oil almost flat as lower stocks offset USDA data
March 11, 2013 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil almost flat as lower stocks offset USDA data

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* USDA raises global stocks estimates for soybeans, soyoil
    * Malaysia's Feb palm oil stocks fall 5.2 pct to 2.44 mln T
-MPOB
    * Malaysia's March 1-10 exports almost flat at 441,025 T
-ITS
    * Exports up 2.2 percent for same period -SGS
    * Palm oil to fall towards 2,384 ringgit -technicals

 (Updates prices, adds SGS data)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, March 11 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
were almost flat on Monday, as lower palm oil stocks in the
country offset a slightly bearish report by the U.S. Department
of Agriculture (USDA) last week. 
    The USDA raised its global stockpile estimate for soybeans
against expectations of a slight decline, and as a result also
increased the inventory of soybean oil, a scenario that could
shift some demand away from competing palm oil. 
    "By itself, the news of the higher soybean oil inventory
should be slightly negative to crude palm oil prices as both
commodities are commonly used as the substitute for each other,"
Alan Lim Seong Chun, research analyst with Malaysia's Kenanga
Investment Bank, told clients in a note.
    "But despite the short-term weakness seen, price downside
should be limited, due to the expected decline in Malaysia's
palm oil stocks."
    Malaysia's February palm oil stocks fell 5.2 percent to 2.44
million tonnes from 2.58 million in January, industry regulator
Malaysian Palm Oil Board said after the midday break.
 
    The inventory fall was less than the drop to the 2.42
million level expected in a Reuters survey for stocks in the
world's No.2 palm oil producer. 
    At market close, the benchmark May contract on the
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was almost unchanged at
2,449 ringgit ($787) per tonne, but was off a high of 2,467
ringgit, a level unseen since Feb. 26.
    Total traded volume stood at 31,687 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
    The slightly bearish USDA data and high vegetable oil stocks
also weighed on Chinese soybean oil, with the most-active
September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange falling to the lowest since July 2010.
    U.S. soyoil for May delivery edged down 0.1 percent
in late Asian trade.          
    Technicals showed palm oil faces a resistance at 2,450
ringgit per tonne, and may retrace to 2,400 ringgit, Reuters
market analyst Wang Tao said.    
    Malaysian palm oil export data for March 1-10 failed to lift
the market as cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported
shipments at 441,025 tonnes, almost flat with last month.
 
    Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance,
reported a slight 2.2 percent increase in exports for the same
period. 
    Crude palm oil exports fell by half from last month as
Malaysia raised its export tax for the grade to 4.5 percent this
month from zero.    
    In other markets, Brent futures slipped further below $111
on Monday as the latest data from China pointed to an uneven
economic recovery in the world's second-biggest oil consumer and
raised demand growth concerns, while a stronger dollar put more
pressure on prices.     
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1006 GMT
                                                                                     
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAR3    2450   +16.00    2430    2450     137
  MY PALM OIL      APR3    2442    +3.00    2423    2455    2116
  MY PALM OIL      MAY3    2449    +1.00    2433    2467   17223
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3    6578   -46.00    6576    6636  450108
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP3    8200  -122.00    8194    8322  860342
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY3   50.30    -0.04   50.16   50.58    3372
  NYMEX CRUDE      APR3   91.67    -0.28   91.52   91.92   13805
                                                                                     
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 $1=3.1 ringgit)    

 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

