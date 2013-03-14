VEGOILS-Palm oil falls to 2-month low, export data in focus

* Prices fall to 2,360 ringgit, lowest level since Jan. 14 * Palm oil to fall to 2,333 ringgit - technicals * Coming Up: Malaysia's March 1-15 export data on Friday (Updates prices, adds details) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, March 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures fell to a two-month low on Thursday, dropping for a third straight session on persistent weakness in soy markets, while traders watch for upcoming export data to gauge demand. U.S. soybean prices have been pressured by poor exports and increased competition from South American supplies as traders said Brazilian beans were now being offered at competitive prices. Palm oil investors are still counting on a seasonal drop-off in production that could ease stocks and support prices. Export demand is also in focus as cargo surveyors will release Malaysia's March 1-15 export data on Friday. "We are all expecting the market to move up due to the low production season but the weakness from the soy side is pulling down palm as well," said a Singapore-based trader with a global commodities house. Palm oil tends to track soybean oil prices closely as they are substitutes for each other. The benchmark May contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had slid 1.3 percent to 2,366 ringgit ($760) per tonne, just above its intraday low of 2,360 ringgit, the lowest level since Jan. 14. Total traded volume stood at 29,364 lots of 25 tonnes each, slightly higher than the usual 25,500 lots. Technical analysis indicates palm oil is expected to fall to 2,333 ringgit per tonne, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said Malaysia's export demand for the March 1-10 period was almost flat with a month ago, while another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance, reported a slight 2.2 percent increase for the same period. Palm oil prices may face further pressure as traders said significantly lower crude palm oil shipments and record high stocks at destination ports may weigh on exports for the rest of the month. In other markets, Brent crude held steady below $109 a barrel on Thursday on concerns over demand growth from top two consumers China and the United States, while a firm dollar added pressure on prices. In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for May delivery edged down 0.7 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange had lost 0.7 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1011 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAR3 0 +0.00 0 0 0 MY PALM OIL APR3 2355 -31.00 2350 2376 888 MY PALM OIL MAY3 2366 -31.00 2360 2406 15067 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 6264 -132.00 6246 6358 670986 CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 8008 -54.00 7976 8078 835972 CBOT SOY OIL MAY3 49.19 -0.33 49.03 49.72 10474 NYMEX CRUDE APR3 92.73 +0.21 92.18 93.02 19428 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.11 ringgit) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)