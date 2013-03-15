FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil rebounds, but down 1.3 pct on the week
March 15, 2013 / 10:17 AM / 5 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil rebounds, but down 1.3 pct on the week

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Malaysia's March 1-15 palm oil exports up 0.2 pct -ITS
    * Malaysia sets April crude palm oil export tax at 4.5 pct
    * Palm oil to rise to 2,426 ringgit -technicals

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, March 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
rose on Friday on bargain-hunting after three straight sessions
of losses, with traders expecting seasonally lower production
and firm exports to help stocks ease further.
    Palm oil posted a loss of 1.3 percent for the week, weighed
down by a weak soy market suffering from poor export demand and
higher South American supply. 
    But market participants said they were still counting on a
seasonal decline in output to help ease stocks and support
prices, especially after cargo surveyor data on Friday showed
firm export demand.    
    "We see some retracement in an oversold market," said a
trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
"For the past few days external markets like Dalian and CBOT
soybean oil were a little weak, but they have pulled back up a
bit, so our market is adjusting to it."    
    The benchmark May contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange had gained 2.2 percent to 2,415 ringgit
($774) per tonne by the market close. Prices fell to 2,360
ringgit on Thursday, the lowest level since Jan. 14. 
    Total traded volume stood at 35,268 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
    Technical analysis suggests palm oil is expected to rebound
to 2,426 ringgit per tonne, said Reuters market analyst Wang
Tao. 
    Exports of Malaysian palm oil products from March 1 to 15
inched up 0.2 percent to 675,210 tonnes from 673,555 tonnes
shipped during Feb. 1 to 15, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing
Services said on Friday.        
    Malaysia, the world's No.2 palm oil producer, will set its
crude palm oil export tax for April at 4.5 percent, unchanged
from March, a government circular showed on Friday.
    
    In other markets, Brent crude oil rose above $109 a barrel
on Friday as strong U.S. jobs data fuelled hopes of a better
outlook for demand in the world's top oil consumer, while
concerns over supply from the Middle East added support.  
   
    In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for May delivery
 inched up 0.9 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange also gained 1.4 percent.     
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1007 GMT
                                                                   
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAR3       0    +0.00       0       0       0
  MY PALM OIL      APR3    2401   +49.00    2359    2422     760
  MY PALM OIL      MAY3    2415   +51.00    2371    2432   16733
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3    6362   +72.00    6252    6390  742690
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP3    8136  +114.00    8010    8144  908346
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY3   49.79    +0.45   49.34   50.01    7385
  NYMEX CRUDE      APR3   93.12    +0.09   93.03   93.37   12444
                                                                   
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1=3.12 ringgit)    

 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
