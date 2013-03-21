FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm ends off 3-week high; demand concern weighs
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 21, 2013 / 10:32 AM / in 5 years

VEGOILS-Palm ends off 3-week high; demand concern weighs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Intraday prices rise to 2,477 ringgit, highest since Feb.
25
    * Palm oil to rise to 2,498 ringgit- technicals
    * Local refiners buying more crude palm oil -trader

 (Updates prices)
    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil
futures ended off their highest in more than three weeks on
Thursday after refiners took advantage of a cheap local tax rate
to boost crude palm oil purchases.
    Crude palm oil from No.2 producer Malaysia is currently
cheaper than products from top producer Indonesia, thanks to an
export tax levied at 4.5 percent, compared with Indonesia's 10.5
percent.
    Malaysian palm oil exports rose by up to 14 percent in the
first 20 days of March, but investors are wary that rising
prices could lead to a tax hike in May and weigh on demand.
Malaysia sets its export tax on crude palm oil each month based
on prices. April's tax rate has been set at 4.5 percent. 
    Investors are also concerned that an import duty hike in
India, the world's biggest edible oil buyer, will crimp future
demand, traders said.
    "Although the demand continues to show signs of struggling,
the increase in crude palm oil buying by local refineries is
suggesting for the most part everything is under control," said
a trader with a local commodities broker in Malaysia.
    By market close, the benchmark June contract on the
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had risen 0.5 percent to
2,455 ringgit ($787) per tonne, coming off an early high of
2,477 ringgit, a level unseen since Feb. 25.
    Total traded volume stood at 39,194 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
    Technical analysis showed Malaysian palm oil was expected to
rise to 2,498 ringgit per tonne, said Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao. 
    Traders say an export duty hike for the crude grade would
turn buyers to refined palm products. Cargo surveyor data showed
that refined palm olein exports almost doubled between March 1
and 20, offsetting weaker crude palm oil shipments and giving a
leg up to overall exports.
    The higher exports of palm oil products, alongside
seasonally slowing output, would help to further ease inventory
levels in Malaysia, which have edged down to 2.44 million tonnes
in February from December's record highs. 
    In other markets, crude oil was pushed lower on Thursday by
fears of further turmoil in the euro zone, as Cyprus scrambled
to avoid bankruptcy, and by manufacturing data which showed a
deepening downturn in the currency bloc. 
    In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for May delivery
 rose 0.8 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active
September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities
Exchange also closed 0.8 percent higher.    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT
                                                                     
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      APR3    2437   +11.00    2433    2455     204
  MY PALM OIL      MAY3    2449   +10.00    2445    2472    6213
  MY PALM OIL      JUN3    2455   +13.00    2451    2477   17303
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3    6412   +84.00    6374    6460  499458
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP3    8146   +62.00    8126    8192  533392
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY3   50.26    +0.42   49.82   50.41    6322
  NYMEX CRUDE      MAY3   92.99    -0.51   92.79   93.53   14933
                                                                     
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.12 ringgit)    

 (Editing by Richard Pullin and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.