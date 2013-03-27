FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm oil prices inch up, lower output expected to cut stocks
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 27, 2013 / 10:29 AM / in 5 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil prices inch up, lower output expected to cut stocks

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Lower production to further reduce stocks to 2.35 mln
tonnes -trader
    * Prices rangebound between 2,430 and 2,467 ringgit
    * Palm oil targets 1,953 ringgit in three months -technicals

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, March 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
inched up on Wednesday on expectations that lower production may
ease stocks further, but worries over the euro zone curbed
appetite for risk.
    Losses in palm oil early in the week may also have lured
some buyers back into the market. The tropical oil has lost
around 1.8 percent so far this week, weighed down by weaker
export demand and uncertainty surrounding Cyprus's bailout deal.
    "Yes, exports were lower (for the first 25 days), but we
expect them to pick up for the full month. Stocks could dip to
2.35 million tonnes or lower," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage in Malaysia.
    By the market close, the benchmark June contract on
the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had gained 0.4 percent
to 2,447 ringgit ($789) per tonne. Prices traded in a tight
range 2,430 to 2,467 ringgit.
    Total traded volume stood at 34,133 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 25,000 lots.
    Technicals for the next quarter were bearish, as palm oil is
expected to fall to 1,953 ringgit, indicated by its wave pattern
and a Fibonacci ratio analysis, said Reuters market analyst Wang
Tao. 
    But traders are still counting on a recovery in demand to
support prices after a surprise drop in shipments for the first
25 days of March as major buyer India bought less of the crude
grade. Cargo surveyors will release export data for the full
month on Monday.  
    Overseas investors also stayed on the sidelines ahead of a
planting intentions report on soybeans by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture on Thursday.  
    In other markets, Brent crude held above $109 a barrel late
on Wednesday in Asia as robust U.S. data which brightened the
outlook for demand from the world's biggest oil consumer
outweighed worries over the euro zone. 
    In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for May delivery
 gained 0.2 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active
September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities
Exchange closed 0.6 percent higher.    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
                                                                           
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      APR3    2410    +5.00    2395    2415     207
  MY PALM OIL      MAY3    2431    +4.00    2423    2455    3947
  MY PALM OIL      JUN3    2447   +10.00    2430    2467   17296
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3    6416   +50.00    6346    6418  421224
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP3    8136   +46.00    8070    8140  488200
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY3   50.94    +0.12   50.60   50.95    5011
  NYMEX CRUDE      MAY3   95.87    -0.47   95.84   96.27   12894
                                                                           
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.1 ringgit)   

 (Editing by Joseph Radford and Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.