VEGOILS-Palm oil eases, posts second straight weekly loss
April 5, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil eases, posts second straight weekly loss

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Malaysia March palm stocks likely to ease to 7-mth low
-Reuters poll
    * Market participants await stocks and exports data on
Wednesday
    * Palm oil faces resistance at 2,400 ringgit -technicals

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, April 5 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
inched lower on Friday, tracking weak soy markets, and posted a
second straight weekly loss, with investors cautious ahead of
key industry data due next week.
    Soybean prices have eased this week after the U.S.
Department of Agriculture reported larger-than-expected
stockpiles and on worries that bird flu might spread in top
importer China and reduce feed demand. 
    Palm oil tends to track soybean and soybean oil prices
closely as the edible oils are close substitutes. 
    Market participants are awaiting official data on Malaysia's
March palm inventory levels -- due on Wednesday -- to gauge the
tropical oil's supply and demand fundamentals. Analysts said
lower stocks may provide support for prices.
    "We believe the overall data should be short-term positive
to crude palm oil prices," Alan Lim Seong Chun, research analyst
with Malaysia's Kenanga Investment Bank, said in a note to
clients on Friday. 
    The bank is revising its March inventory forecast slightly
down to 2.26 million tonnes from 2.31 million tonnes earlier
after revising its production and exports estimates, Lim said.
    A Reuters survey of five plantation companies showed
Malaysia's palm oil stocks likely edged to a 7-month low in
March at 2.35 million tonnes. 
    By the market close, the benchmark June contract on
the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had eased 1.5 percent to
2,356 ringgit ($771) per tonne. For the week, prices suffered a
0.9 percent loss.
    Total traded volumes were thin at 20,144 lots of 25 tonnes
each, compared to the average 35,000 lots seen so far this year.
    Technical analysis indicated palm oil faces resistance at
2,400 ringgit per tonne, a break above which will lead to a
further gain to 2,420 ringgit, said Reuters market analyst Wang
Tao.    
    Traders are also looking out for Malaysia's export data on
Wednesday for the first 10 days of April, after cargo surveyors
showed better exports in March than February boosted by higher
shipments of refined products.     
    In other markets, Brent crude oil steadied close to
five-month lows around $106 per barrel on Friday as bleak U.S.
data and bulging inventories dimmed the outlook for fuel demand.
 
    In vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for May delivery
 lost 0.1 percent in late Asian trade. The Dalian
Commodities Exchange will be closed until Monday for a public
holiday in China.    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1003 GMT
                                                                                           
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      APR3    2347   -19.00    2345    2355      19
  MY PALM OIL      MAY3    2354   -29.00    2340    2363    1158
  MY PALM OIL      JUN3    2356   -36.00    2346    2373   12177
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3    6216   +54.00    6166    6300  851898
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP3    7858   +12.00    7802    7914  708660
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY3   48.49    -0.06   48.35   48.62    7152
  NYMEX CRUDE      MAY3   93.00    -0.26   92.95   93.57   13768
                                                                                           
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
   
($1=3.06 ringgit)   

 (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Tom Hogue)

