VEGOILS-Palm oil falls to 4-month low, caution remains
#Asia
April 17, 2013 / 10:25 AM / in 4 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil falls to 4-month low, caution remains

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Investors remain cautious despite signs of commods rebound
    * Prices fell to 2,269 ringgit, a level last seen on Dec 14
    * Palm oil's target bearish at 2,249 ringgit -technicals

 (Updates prices, quotes)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
fell to a 4-month low on Wednesday, as investors refrained from
taking risky positions after this week's rout in commodities and
ahead of export data.
    Risky assets such as gold and crude oil rebounded slightly
from massive sell-offs this week, but the price outlook remained
volatile as concerns lingered over slowing global growth.
 
    Palm oil traders are now waiting for further export numbers
as stocks of the edible oil could ease further on higher
shipments and weak production. Inventory levels fell to 2.17
million tonnes in March, the lowest in seven months.
    
    "Uncertainty still weighs on the market, it looks like it
will be this way at least for the week," said a trader with a
domestic commodities brokerage in Malaysia. 
    The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange lost 1.1 percent to close at 2,276 ringgit
($760) per tonne. Prices fell as low as 2,269 ringgit, a level
last seen on Dec. 14.
    Total traded volumes stood at 38,934 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly higher than the average 35,000 lots seen so far this
year.
    Technical analysis showed a bearish target at 2,249 ringgit
will be confirmed as palm oil dropped below its Monday low of
2,281 ringgit, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.
   
    Market participant will be hoping for some improvement in
Malaysian palm oil exports for the first 20 days of the month.
Shipments for the first half of April dropped 4 percent from a
month ago, according to cargo surveyor Intertek Testing
Services. 
    Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance,
reported a steeper 7-percent fall.     
    In other markets, Brent crude slid towards $99 per barrel on
Wednesday, weighed down by the prospect of sluggish fuel demand
in top consumers the United States and China and rising
stockpiles of U.S. crude. 
    In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for May delivery
 fell 0.2 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active
September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities
Exchange gained 0.6 percent. 
          
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1015 GMT
                                                                                       
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAY3    2253   -31.00    2253    2292     661
  MY PALM OIL      JUN3    2270   -27.00    2265    2305    7366
  MY PALM OIL      JUL3    2276   -25.00    2269    2310   21664
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3    6112    -4.00    6080    6210  496658
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP3    7644   +44.00    7608    7726  697386
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY3   48.91    -0.08   48.82   49.19    3850
  NYMEX CRUDE      MAY3   87.93    -0.79   87.85   89.09   21903
                                                                                       
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
        
($1=3.029 ringgit)  

 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
