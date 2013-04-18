FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm oil ends higher after dropping to 4-month low
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 18, 2013 / 10:26 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil ends higher after dropping to 4-month low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Weak performances across commodities cap gains
    * Prices fell to 2,265 ringgit, a level last seen on Dec. 14
    * Palm oil to drop to 2,249 ringgit -technicals

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, April 18 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
edged up on Thursday after a drop to a four-month low earlier in
the session lured back buyers, though gains were capped by
persistent worries about the health of the global economy.
    Recent data from the United States and China -- the world's
top two economies -- that fell short of expectations and raised
concerns over slowing global growth have triggered this week's
sell-off across markets from crude oil to gold. 
    Palm oil futures have come under pressure as investors took
cues from these factors, with the benchmark contract dropping
below 2,300 ringgit on Monday for the first time this year. 
    "The sentiment in overall commodities markets remains weak,
especially as crude oil prices posted six straight sessions of
loss while gold prices still struggle to recover," said Ker
Chung Yang, investment analyst with Phillip Futures in
Singapore.
    The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange edged up 1.5 percent to close at 2,309
ringgit ($761) per tonne. Prices fell to as low as 2,265
ringgit, a level last seen on Dec. 14.
    Total traded volumes stood at 38,072 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the average 35,000 lots.
    Technical analysis showed palm oil is expected to drop to
2,249 ringgit, as it has broken a support at 2,289 ringgit,
Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.   
    Palm oil traders are now waiting for export numbers as
stocks of the edible oil could ease further on higher shipments
and weak production. Inventory levels fell to 2.17 million
tonnes in March, the lowest in seven months.    
    Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services will release
Malaysia's April 1-20 export data on Saturday while another
surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance, is expected to do
the same on Monday.  
    In other markets, Brent crude oil jumped by more than a
dollar to $99 a barrel on Thursday, snapping a six-session
losing streak, with dealers saying it looked oversold after
losing 10 percent this month. 
    In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for May delivery
 edged up 0.3 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active
September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities
Exchange lost 1 percent.         
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
                                                                           
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAY3    2293   +39.00    2249    2298     463
  MY PALM OIL      JUN3    2305   +34.00    2260    2309    4295
  MY PALM OIL      JUL3    2309   +34.00    2265    2315   18468
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3    6086   -58.00    6026    6114  482780
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP3    7584   -76.00    7542    7642  786110
  CBOT SOY OIL     MAY3   49.53    +0.14   49.10   49.58    4259
  NYMEX CRUDE      MAY3   87.60    +0.92   85.61   87.80   26254
                                                                           
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.032 ringgit)  

 (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.