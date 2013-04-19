FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil edges lower, posts fourth weekly loss
#Asia
April 19, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil edges lower, posts fourth weekly loss

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Prices post loss of 2.2 percent for the week
    * Palm oil to revisit low of 2,265 ringgit -technicals
    * Traders await Malaysia's April 1-20 export data

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, April 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
slipped on Friday, posting a fourth straight weekly loss, as
investors remained cautious in a volatile week that saw a broad
sell-off across commodities.
    Weak economic data from the United States and China raised
concerns that slowing global growth could hurt demand,
triggering a flight of capital this week from markets such as
crude oil and gold.
    Palm oil has also come under pressure after Malaysia's
exports of the edible oil fell for the first 15 days in the
month, with traders now pinning their hopes on a turnaround in
the next set of export data, for April 1-20.       
    "Market sentiment remains weak and vulnerable. We need to
wait for the next export numbers to see if there will be any
support," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in
Kuala Lumpur.
    The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange lost 0.6 percent to close at 2,294 ringgit
($756) per tonne. Prices fell to as low as 2,265 ringgit on
Thursday, a level last seen on Dec. 14.    
    For the week, prices posted a 2.2 percent loss.
    Total traded volumes stood at 21,308 lots of 25 tonnes each,
lower than the average of 35,000 lots seen so far this year.
    Technical analysis showed palm oil is expected to revisit
its Thursday low of 2,265 ringgit per tonne, as it may have
completed a rebound from this level, Reuters market analyst Wang
Tao said.    
    Palm oil shipments from Malaysia, the world's second-largest
producer, fell 4 percent and 7.2 percent according to cargo
surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Societe Generale de
Surveillance, respectively.  
    Producers are counting on higher export demand to eat into
stocks and support prices. Inventory fell to 2.17 million tonnes
in March and could fall below the psychological 2-million-tonne
mark this month if exports stay firm.               
    In other markets, oil prices climbed towards $100 a barrel
on Friday, recovering some ground after a steep six-day fall,
although worries about lower global demand and oversupply kept a
lid on the rebound. 
    In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July
delivery edged down 0.4 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange edged up 0.3 percent.    
         
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1007 GMT
                                                                      
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAY3    2284    -9.00    2270    2300     144
  MY PALM OIL      JUN3    2293   -11.00    2281    2317    3374
  MY PALM OIL      JUL3    2294   -13.00    2283    2321   14307
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3    6120   +46.00    6104    6158  458732
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP3    7620   +24.00    7608    7666  618424
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL3   49.44    -0.22   49.40   49.89    5518
  NYMEX CRUDE      MAY3   88.66    +0.93   87.87   88.66    8025
                                                                      
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.04 ringgit)  

 (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
