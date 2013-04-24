VEGOILS-Palm oil ends higher, but demand fears limit gains

* Weak global economic data weighs on palm market -trader * Palm oil trades in 2,260-2,304 ringgit range * April end-stocks may dip to 1.9 mln T if output rises 2-3 pct-trader (Updates throughout) By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Wednesday as buying interest surged after earlier losses, while hopes that near-stagnant output from the world's No.2 producer would help ease inventories also underpinned sentiment. But bleak economic data that stoked concerns about a slowdown in global demand for commodities kept a lid on gains. "There hasn't been any new developments in the market so it is drifting sideways these days. Overall there is pressure from the macro side -- energy markets are under pressure, and you have China and German data not looking too good," said a trader with foreign a commodities brokerage in Malaysia. Growth in Chinese factories slowed to a crawl as export demand dwindled, according to HSBC's flash PMI readings, while Germany, the euro zone's largest economy, saw business activity slip for the first time in five months. "Things are friendly for palm itself," the trader added. "April's exports will likely be around 1.5 million tonnes. We are looking at a 2-3 percent rise in production, which would probably drop April's end-stocks to a 1.9 million tonne level." Stocks stood at 2.17 million tonnes in March. The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange edged up 0.8 percent to close at 2,290 ringgit ($751) per tonne. It traded between 2,260 and 2,304 ringgit. Total traded volumes stood at 24,635 lots of 25 tonnes each, lower than the average 35,000 lots. Poor economic data from China, palm's second largest buyer, may cap gains in crude palm oil prices, analysts said. "With the latest HSBC Purchasing Manager's Index for March ... worse than the median expectation, concerns have been growing with regards to the sustainability of Chinese growth," Phillip Futures said in a note on Wednesday. Cargo surveyor data for the first 20 days of April showed that China has imported less palm products from Malaysia compared with the same period last month. Export data for April 1-25 will be released on Thursday. But near-stagnant production should help offset lower export demand and ease inventory level to below the 2 million tonne mark. In other markets, Brent crude rose above $101 a barrel, drawing support from strong equity markets, but gains were capped by the gloomy economic data. In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July delivery gained 0.3 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange slipped 1.3 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1006 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAY3 2286 +21.00 2263 2300 451 MY PALM OIL JUN3 2295 +19.00 2264 2311 2240 MY PALM OIL JUL3 2290 +17.00 2260 2304 13541 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 5936 -62.00 5924 6056 649808 CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 7316 -96.00 7310 7436 1009684 CBOT SOY OIL JUL3 48.56 +0.15 48.23 48.58 7534 NYMEX CRUDE JUN3 89.87 +0.69 89.21 89.96 20616 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1 = 3.048 ringgit) (Editing by Richard Pullin and Himani Sarkar)