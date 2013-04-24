FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil ends higher, but demand fears limit gains
#Asia
April 24, 2013 / 10:41 AM / in 4 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil ends higher, but demand fears limit gains

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Weak global economic data weighs on palm market -trader
    * Palm oil trades in 2,260-2,304 ringgit range
    * April end-stocks may dip to 1.9 mln T if output rises 2-3
pct-trader

 (Updates throughout)
    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil
futures rose on Wednesday as buying interest surged after
earlier losses, while hopes that near-stagnant output from the
world's No.2 producer would help ease inventories also
underpinned sentiment. 
    But bleak economic data that stoked concerns about a
slowdown in global demand for commodities kept a lid on gains. 
    "There hasn't been any new developments in the market so it
is drifting sideways these days. Overall there is pressure from
the macro side -- energy markets are under pressure, and you
have China and German data not looking too good," said a trader
with foreign a commodities brokerage in Malaysia. 
    Growth in Chinese factories slowed to a crawl as export
demand dwindled, according to HSBC's flash PMI readings, while
Germany, the euro zone's largest economy, saw business activity
slip for the first time in five months. 
    "Things are friendly for palm itself," the trader added.
"April's exports will likely be around 1.5 million tonnes. We
are looking at a 2-3 percent rise in production, which would
probably drop April's end-stocks to a 1.9 million tonne level."
    Stocks stood at 2.17 million tonnes in March.     
    The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange edged up 0.8 percent to close at 2,290
ringgit ($751) per tonne. 
    It traded between 2,260 and 2,304 ringgit. Total traded
volumes stood at 24,635 lots of 25 tonnes each, lower than the
average 35,000 lots.
    Poor economic data from China, palm's second largest buyer,
may cap gains in crude palm oil prices, analysts said. 
    "With the latest HSBC Purchasing Manager's Index for March
... worse than the median expectation, concerns have been
growing with regards to the sustainability of Chinese growth,"
Phillip Futures said in a note on Wednesday. 
    Cargo surveyor data for the first 20 days of April showed
that China has imported less palm products from Malaysia
compared with the same period last month. Export data for April
1-25 will be released on Thursday.  
    But near-stagnant production should help offset lower export
demand and ease inventory level to below the 2 million tonne
mark.
    In other markets, Brent crude rose above $101 a barrel,
drawing support from strong equity markets, but gains were
capped by the gloomy economic data. 
    In other vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July
delivery gained 0.3 percent in late Asian trade. The
most-active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange slipped 1.3 percent.     
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1006 GMT
                                                                           
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAY3    2286   +21.00    2263    2300     451
  MY PALM OIL      JUN3    2295   +19.00    2264    2311    2240
  MY PALM OIL      JUL3    2290   +17.00    2260    2304   13541
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3    5936   -62.00    5924    6056  649808
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP3    7316   -96.00    7310    7436 1009684
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL3   48.56    +0.15   48.23   48.58    7534
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUN3   89.87    +0.69   89.21   89.96   20616
                                                                           
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1 = 3.048 ringgit)

 (Editing by Richard Pullin and Himani Sarkar)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

