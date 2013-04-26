FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm hits 2-wk high on rising exports, posts weekly gain
April 26, 2013 / 10:31 AM / in 4 years

VEGOILS-Palm hits 2-wk high on rising exports, posts weekly gain

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Palm oil posts first weekly gain in five weeks
    * Malaysia's April 1-25 palm oil exports up 2.7 pct -SGS
    * Low prices spur purchases from India -trader
    * Palm oil to end rebound below 2,347 ringgit -technicals

 (Updates prices)
    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil
futures climbed to a two-week high on Friday, posting its first
weekly gain out of five, as encouraging export data buoyed
investor hopes for resilient global demand.
    Cargo surveyor data showed palm oil shipments in the first
25 days of April rose between 2.7 percent and 5.2 percent,
fuelled by stronger demand from India, Europe and the United
States.  
    Traders also noted a sudden spike in buying from India, the
world's biggest edible oil consumer, as Indian traders took
advantage of low physical prices to buy. 
    "The market today is very strong. Exports are friendly to
the market -- it shows that demand is still there," said a
trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. 
    "There is prompt demand coming in from India. For the past
few months India has kept a low profile, but now they are coming
back into the market because prices are quite cheap, compared to
two months ago when it was at 2,400 to 2,500 ringgit," he added.
    The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange edged up 0.3 percent to close at 2,315
ringgit ($763) per tonne. Prices touched 2,334 ringgit earlier,
the highest since April 12 and posted a 0.8 percent weekly gain
after four straight weeks of losses. 
    Total traded volumes stood at 23,311 lots of 25 tonnes each,
lower than the average 35,000 lots.
    Technical analysis showed palm oil is expected to end the
current rebound at or below 2,347 ringgit per tonne, as
indicated by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci retracement
analysis, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. 
    Investors hope that healthy exports and near-stagnant
production will help cut stockpiles in Malaysia, the world's
No.2 palm producer, and stem the loss in prices of about 5
percent so far this year. 
    Palm oil stocks stand at 2.17 million tonnes, after easing
more than 10 percent from February. 
    In other markets, Brent crude slid below $103 a barrel on
Friday after rising $3 in the past two sessions, with investors
cautious over the tepid outlook for growth in the world's two
largest oil consumers, the United States and China. 
    U.S. soyoil for July delivery dipped 0.4 percent. The
most-active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian
Commodities Exchange fell 0.6 percent.    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1010 GMT
                                                                                         
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAY3    2305    -5.00    2239    2316     147
  MY PALM OIL      JUN3    2333   +11.00    2324    2354    2761
  MY PALM OIL      JUL3    2315    +6.00    2305    2334   12881
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3    5950   -58.00    5950    6048  564616
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP3    7306   -44.00    7302    7374  841628
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL3   49.20    -0.29   49.10   49.59    6148
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUN3   93.04    -0.60   92.83   93.51   22254
                                                                                         
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.033 ringgit)

 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Himani Sarkar)

