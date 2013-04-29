FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm falls after 4-day rally, export data in focus
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 29, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm falls after 4-day rally, export data in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Traders book profits after four sessions of gains
    * Investors awaiting Malaysia's April exports data due on
Tuesday

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, April 29 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
lost ground on Monday after four straight sessions of gains,
although traders remained cautious ahead of export data that
could provide further trading cues.
    The edible oil posted its first weekly gain out of five last
week, supported by rising Malaysian exports for the first 25
days of the month thanks to stronger demand from India, Europe
and the United States.  
    The gains prompted some profit-taking as the market lacked
fresh stimulus, with the Chinese soybean oil market closed for
holiday and ahead of Malaysia's palm export data for the full
month due on Tuesday. 
    "The market is a bit quiet today as the Dalian markets were
closed. There's also exports data due on Tuesday so traders are
waiting for further direction on stocks," said a trader with a
foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. 
    The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange fell 1.7 percent to close at 2,277 ringgit
($751) per tonne. Prices touched 2,334 ringgit on Friday, the
highest since April 12.
    Total traded volumes were thin at 26,636 lots of 25 tonnes
each, compared to the average 35,000 lots.
    Investors are pinning their hopes on healthy exports and
lacklustre production to help cut stockpiles in Malaysia, which
eased from February's 2.43 million tonnes to 2.17 million tonnes
last month. 
    Lower palm oil inventory level could provide support for
palm oil prices, which have lost 6.6 percent so far this year.
Leading analyst Dorab Mistry forecast in March that prices could
rise to 2,400 to 2,700 ringgit by the end of May, as weaker
production speeds a fall in stockpiles. [ID:ŸnL3N0CC1NN] 
    In other markets, Brent crude oil slipped to $103 per barrel
on Monday as an uncertain outlook for growth in the world's two
largest oil consumers, the United States and China, encouraged
commodities markets to consolidate. 
    In vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July delivery
 fell 0.6 percent in late Asian trading. The Dalian
Commodities Exchange is closed for Labour Day and will only
resume trading on Thursday.   
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT
                                                                                      
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAY3    2240   -61.00    2240    2280     280
  MY PALM OIL      JUN3    2281   -54.00    2271    2342    3314
  MY PALM OIL      JUL3    2277   -39.00    2260    2327   17033
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3    5950   -58.00    5950    6048  564616
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP3    7306   -44.00    7302    7374  841628
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL3   49.27    -0.27   49.16   49.89    6908
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUN3   93.39    +0.39   92.43   93.44   16714
                                                                                      
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.032 ringgit)

 (Editing by Himani Sarkar and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.