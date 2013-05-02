FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
May 2, 2013 / 10:22 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil falls to 1-week low, tracks weak soyoil

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Malaysia's April palm exports down 5.6 pct -SGS
    * Prices dip as low as 2,258 ringgit, level last seen on
April 23
    * China soybean oil down more than 2 pct on resuming from
break

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
fell to a one-week low on Thursday, tracking losses in overseas
soybean oil markets and hurt by expectations of a smaller
decline in stocks after cargo surveyor data showed exports
slowing.
    The most active September soybean oil contract on
the Dalian Commodities Exchange fell more than 2 percent after
resuming trading from a three-day holiday break, triggered by
data showing the momentum of China's economic recovery is
slowing.           
    On Thursday, the final HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index
dropped to 50.4 in April from March's 51.6, and stood a touch
below a flash reading of 50.5, as new export orders fell for the
first time this year.    
    Soyoil is a close competitor with palm and a fall in its
prices could wean away demand from palm. China is the world's
biggest soy importer.
    Weak fundamentals also added pressure on palm oil after
cargo surveyors reported lower shipments in April from a month
ago, damping hopes for stocks to fall below the key
psychological level of 2 million tonnes this month.
    "The market is tracking the sharp fall in Dalian soybean oil
after reopening. The palm market is rangebound between 2,250 and
2,350 ringgit and if it breaks the support level at 2,250
ringgit, it could go even lower to 2,230 ringgit," said a trader
with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.         
    The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange had lost 1.2 percent to close at 2,259
ringgit ($741) per tonne, just slightly above its intraday low
at 2,258 ringgit, a level last seen on April 23.
    Total traded volumes stood at 31,529 lots of 25 tonnes each,
compared to the average daily trading volume of 35,000 lots.
    
    INVENTORY LEVEL AWAITED 
    On Tuesday, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance
reported a decline of 5.6 percent in April exports on the month,
on slowing Chinese demand. Another surveyor, Intertek Testing
Services, reported a fall of 4.3 percent.  
    Market participants now await Malaysian palm stocks and
output data due on May 10 for further market direction.
Inventory in the world's second-largest producer of the edible
oil stood at 2.17 million tonnes in March, easing from
February's 2.43 million. 
    "Investors are looking ahead. Exports are lower, but we
heard production is also lower. It's hard to say whether stocks
will drop below 2 million tonnes, but most likely it could be
just a marginal drop," said the Kuala Lumpur trader.     
    In other markets, oil held near $100 a barrel on Thursday,
pressured by ample supplies and fresh signals of weak global
economic growth, which stirred concern about the demand outlook.
 
    In vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July delivery
 edged 0.1 percent lower in late Asian trade, weighed down
by concerns of a slowing economic recovery in China. 
    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT
                                                                 
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAY3    2250    +1.00    2250    2255     117
  MY PALM OIL      JUN3    2255   -28.00    2254    2268    3664
  MY PALM OIL      JUL3    2259   -27.00    2258    2275   13639
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3    5834  -162.00    5826    5900  370838
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP3    7184  -156.00    7170    7250  644308
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL3   48.80    -0.05   48.75   48.99    5100
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUN3   91.36    +0.33   90.65   91.49   25634
                                                                 
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.05 ringgit)

 (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
