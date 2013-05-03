FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm slips to near 5-mth low, investors wary ahead of poll
#Asia
May 3, 2013 / 10:41 AM / in 4 years

VEGOILS-Palm slips to near 5-mth low, investors wary ahead of poll

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Palm falls to 2,243 ringgit, level last seen on Dec. 14
    * Investors square positions on pre-election jitters -trader
    * Malaysia to hold election on Sunday, results due Monday

 (Updates prices, adds milestone)
    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
slipped to a near 5-month low on Friday, posting a weekly loss
of 2.7 percent, with many investors exiting the market as the
country heads into polls.
    Malaysia, the world's No.2 palm oil producer, holds general
elections on Sunday in what could be the toughest test of the
ruling coalition's 56-year grip on power. 
    The Malaysian benchmark stock index lost more than a
tenth on its first trading day after the country's last
elections in 2008. 
    "There's a lot of uncertainty because there's no major news
on the market yet. For now a lot of people are trying to leave
the market, pending the election results next Monday," said a
trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
    "People are worried the stock market is going to go down. A
weaker ringgit will be good for palm oil, but a weaker stock
index is bad. So we're not sure which way palm will move -- it
depends on the results of the elections," the trader said.      
       
    Investors also avoided taking risks as they waited for
further trading clues from official data on palm stocks and
output levels due next week.
    The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange fell 0.3 percent to close at 2,254 ringgit
($743) per tonne. Prices earlier fell to 2,243 ringgit, a level
last seen on Dec. 14. 
    Total traded volumes stood at 28,510 lots of 25 tonnes each,
slightly below the average 35,000 lots.
    Cargo surveyor data on Tuesday showed April's palm oil
exports fell between 4.3 percent and 5.6 percent on the month,
on waning Chinese demand, stoking concern that prices, already
down around 7.5 percent this year, could tumble further.
  
    Affin Investment Bank on Friday cut its average selling
price forecast for crude palm oil in 2013 to 2,600 ringgit per
tonne from 2,800 ringgit, citing a sluggish outlook due to
"uneven global growth, high palm oil stocks, the outbreak of the
H7N9 virus in China, and a likely delay in the implementation of
biodiesel policy". 
    In other markets, Brent crude eased slightly lower below
$103 a barrel on Friday, but held most of its gains from the
previous session, as investors awaited U.S. jobs figures that
may show the economy is quickening in the world's top oil
consumer. 
    In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil for July delivery
 rose 0.6 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active
September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities
Exchange gained 0.9 percent.     
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1008 GMT
                                                                                 
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAY3       0    +0.00       0       0       0
  MY PALM OIL      JUN3    2252    -3.00    2244    2276    1924
  MY PALM OIL      JUL3    2254    -7.00    2243    2282   14052
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3    5884   +40.00    5844    5926  476546
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP3    7270   +68.00    7184    7272  709028
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL3   48.75    +0.27   48.44   48.86    3962
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUN3   94.21    +0.22   93.56   94.29   16655
                                                                                 
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.033 ringgit)

 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
