VEGOILS-Palm oil ends higher; firm ringgit caps gains

* Prices caught in tight range between 2,235 and 2,272 ringgit * Malaysia's April palm stocks data due Friday * Palm oil target modified to 2,190 ringgit -technicals (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, May 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on Tuesday, fuelled by bargain-hunting from the previous day's nearly five-month low, although gains were capped by a firm ringgit and key industry data due at the end of the week. A strong Malaysian ringgit, following the election victory of the country's ruling coalition, limited the upside for palm oil prices, as the ringgit-priced feedstock became more expensive for overseas buyers and refiners. Investors also avoided taking risky bets ahead of official data for Malaysia's April palm oil stocks and output due on Friday, which could provide further trading cues. "We can see signs that prices are already bottoming. The next few days will be crucial in determining market direction," said a dealer with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.4 percent at 2,259 ringgit ($758) per tonne, after trading in a tight range between 2,235 and 2,272 ringgit. Prices fell as low as 2,230 ringgit on Monday, a level last seen on Dec. 13. Total traded volumes were thin, at 22,230 lots of 25 tonnes each, compared to the average 35,000 lots. Technicals showed a bearish target at 2,160 ringgit per tonne has been adjusted to 2,190 ringgit for palm oil, based on the speed of its fall and a small falling channel, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Traders are pinning hopes on stagnant production to help ease stock levels, which fell to 2.17 million tonnes by the end of March. Prices could gain further support if inventory falls below the key psychological level of 2 million tonnes, although most traders expect only a marginal drop, due to weak exports. Malaysia's palm oil shipments in April fell as much as 5.6 percent from a month ago, cargo surveyor data showed. In other markets, Brent crude oil fell below $105 per barrel on Tuesday, after the risk premium caused by an Israeli air strike on Syria faded. In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil for July delivery gained 0.4 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange rose 0.6 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1010 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL MAY3 2240 +11.00 2238 2240 62 MY PALM OIL JUN3 2260 +11.00 2238 2267 704 MY PALM OIL JUL3 2259 +9.00 2235 2272 10570 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 5904 -18.00 5896 5964 491882 CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 7362 +44.00 7322 7432 1259046 CBOT SOY OIL JUL3 48.96 +0.20 48.69 49.10 5045 NYMEX CRUDE JUN3 95.75 -0.40 95.26 95.92 24469 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=2.98 ringgit) (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)