VEGOILS-Palm oil ends higher; firm ringgit caps gains
May 7, 2013 / 10:22 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil ends higher; firm ringgit caps gains

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Prices caught in tight range between 2,235 and 2,272
ringgit
    * Malaysia's April palm stocks data due Friday
    * Palm oil target modified to 2,190 ringgit -technicals

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, May 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
ended higher on Tuesday, fuelled by bargain-hunting from the
previous day's nearly five-month low, although gains were capped
by a firm ringgit and key industry data due at the end of the
week.
    A strong Malaysian ringgit, following the election
victory of the country's ruling coalition, limited the upside
for palm oil prices, as the ringgit-priced feedstock became more
expensive for overseas buyers and refiners. 
    Investors also avoided taking risky bets ahead of official
data for Malaysia's April palm oil stocks and output due on
Friday, which could provide further trading cues.
    "We can see signs that prices are already bottoming. The
next few days will be crucial in determining market direction,"
said a dealer with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala
Lumpur.
    The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.4 percent at 2,259 ringgit
($758) per tonne, after trading in a tight range between 2,235
and 2,272 ringgit. Prices fell as low as 2,230 ringgit on
Monday, a level last seen on Dec. 13. 
    Total traded volumes were thin, at 22,230 lots of 25 tonnes
each, compared to the average 35,000 lots.
    Technicals showed a bearish target at 2,160 ringgit per
tonne has been adjusted to 2,190 ringgit for palm oil, based on
the speed of its fall and a small falling channel, said Reuters
market analyst Wang Tao. 
    Traders are pinning hopes on stagnant production to help
ease stock levels, which fell to 2.17 million tonnes by the end
of March. 
    Prices could gain further support if inventory falls below
the key psychological level of 2 million tonnes, although most
traders expect only a marginal drop, due to weak exports.
Malaysia's palm oil shipments in April fell as much as 5.6
percent from a month ago, cargo surveyor data showed.
    
    In other markets, Brent crude oil fell below $105 per barrel
on Tuesday, after the risk premium caused by an Israeli air
strike on Syria faded. 
    In vegetable oil markets, the U.S. soyoil for July delivery
 gained 0.4 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active
September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities
Exchange rose 0.6 percent.            
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1010 GMT
                                                                          
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAY3    2240   +11.00    2238    2240      62
  MY PALM OIL      JUN3    2260   +11.00    2238    2267     704
  MY PALM OIL      JUL3    2259    +9.00    2235    2272   10570
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3    5904   -18.00    5896    5964  491882
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP3    7362   +44.00    7322    7432 1259046
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL3   48.96    +0.20   48.69   49.10    5045
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUN3   95.75    -0.40   95.26   95.92   24469
                                                                          
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=2.98 ringgit)

 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
