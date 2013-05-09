FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil almost flat, industry data in focus
Supreme Court
Reuters Pictures
#Asia
May 9, 2013 / 10:26 AM / in 4 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil almost flat, industry data in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Official stocks data and May 1-10 exports data due Friday
    * Prices caught in tight range of 2,271 to 2,292 ringgit
    * Palm oil faces resistance at 2,295 ringgit -technicals

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures were
little changed on Thursday, trading in a tight range as
investors held off on risky bets ahead of key data due this
week.
    Industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) will
release official stocks and output data for April on Friday,
while cargo surveyors will issue export figures for May 1-10.  
    A Reuters survey showed April stocks likely fell 6.1 percent
from March to a nine-month low of 2.04 million tonnes.
 
    "Traders are waiting for MPOB and exports data for more
clues. Hopefully we will be able to see a clearer direction
then. The market is facing a resistance level around 2,300
ringgit and support at 2,250 ringgit," said a trader with a
local commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.    
    The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange closed nearly flat at 2,288 ringgit ($770)
per tonne, after trading in a 2,271 to 2,292 range. Prices
climbed as high as 2,294 ringgit on Wednesday, a level last seen
on April 30.    
    Total traded volumes stood at 20,076 lots of 25 tonnes each,
lower than the average 35,000 lots.
    Technicals showed palm oil faces a resistance at 2,295
ringgit per tonne, and only a break above that level could lead
to a further gain to 2,335 ringgit, said Reuters market analyst
Wang Tao. 
    Palm oil investors will also study exports data for the
first 10 days of May to gauge restocking demand ahead of
Ramadan, the Islamic holy month that starts in July this year.
    Malaysian exports fell 5.6 percent in April from a month
ago, according to cargo surveyor Societe Generale de
Surveillance. Surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported a 4.3
percent decline for the same period.  
    In other markets, Brent crude fell below $104 a barrel on
Thursday as rising fuel supplies and faltering demand pointed to
a growing surplus of oil worldwide. 
    In vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July delivery
 gained 0.3 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active
September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities
Exchange lost 0.4 percent. 
       
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
                                                                              
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAY3    2289   +26.00    2280    2289     104
  MY PALM OIL      JUN3    2279    -4.00    2266    2282     761
  MY PALM OIL      JUL3    2288    -1.00    2271    2292   10706
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3    5966    -4.00    5944    6008  363968
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP3    7366   -30.00    7356    7412  719732
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL3   48.95    +0.13   48.76   48.99    3572
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUN3   96.12    -0.50   95.97   96.77   13677
                                                                              
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=2.97 ringgit)

 (Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
