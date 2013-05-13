FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
May 13, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm edges off one-month high as weak exports weigh

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Prices rose as high as 2,341 ringgit, level last seen on
Apr 12
    * Palm exports fall 18 pct during May 1-10 on month -SGS

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, May 13 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
eased from a one-month high on Monday as worries about weak
exports prompted profit-taking and offset initial gains driven
by slowing inventory levels.
    Edible oil futures got off to a strong start as traders
priced in a drop of 11.3 percent in Malaysia's end-April palm
oil stocks to 1.93 million tonnes from a month earlier.
 
    But lacklustre export demand later weighed down prices. Palm
exports slid 18.4 percent to 377,193 tonnes for the first 10
days of May from a month earlier, on slowing demand from Europe
and China, cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance said
last Friday. 
    "The Malaysian palm oil stock finally crossed below the
2-million-tonne mark, which is positive for the crude palm oil
price as it is an indication that stocks have normalised," said
Ivy Ng, senior research analyst at Malaysia's CIMB Investment
Bank. 
    "But this was offset by the 18 percent drop in palm oil
exports for the first 10 days of May," she added. "We suspect
the weaker exports may be due to higher demand for Indonesian
palm oil ... and slower demand from China due to high stocks at
the ports."   
    The benchmark July contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange lost 0.4 percent to close at 2,309 ringgit
($771) per tonne, and off an earlier high of 2,341 ringgit, a
level last seen on April 12.     
    Total traded volumes stood at 20,607 lots of 25 tonnes each,
lower than the average 35,000 lots.    
    Stagnant production growth in April led to a bigger decline
in Malaysian stocks than expected, and analysts said slowing
output growth could continue to trim stocks this month, and
support crude prices.
    "Looking forward, we believe stocks could fall 5 percent
month-on-month to 1.84 million tonnes by May. The trend of
declining inventory is supportive," said Alan Lim Seong Chun, a
research analyst with Malaysia's Kenanga Investment Bank.       
    In other markets, crude prices slipped towards $103 a barrel
on Monday as oil demand in the world's second-largest consumer
China fell to eight-month lows, weighing on the global outlook
for the fuel. 
    In vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July delivery
 fell 0.2 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active
September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities
Exchange rose 0.4 percent.              
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 0959 GMT
                                                                                            
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAY3    2300   +10.00    2300    2300      20
  MY PALM OIL      JUN3    2299    -6.00    2290    2324     447
  MY PALM OIL      JUL3    2312    -7.00    2301    2341   10911
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3    6118   +56.00    6102    6170  613534
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP3    7482   +26.00    7464    7546  912344
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL3   49.12    -0.13   48.95   49.46    3753
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUN3   94.94    -1.09   94.90   95.81   21108
                                                                                            
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=2.995 ringgit)

 (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
