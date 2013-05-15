FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil drops for 3rd day on weak exports, firm currency
#Asia
May 15, 2013 / 10:21 AM / in 4 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil drops for 3rd day on weak exports, firm currency

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Malaysia palm exports for May 1-15 down 7.6 pct on mth
-ITS
    * Exports fall 3 pct for same period -SGS
    * Malaysia sets June crude palm oil export tax at 4.5 pct,
same as May

 (Updates prices, adds SGS data)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, May 15 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
fell for a third straight day on Wednesday, as weak exports and
a firm ringgit currency stirred doubts about the strength of
demand for the edible oil.
    Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for the first 15 days
of May fell 7.6 percent to 599,300 tonnes from 648,275 tonnes
shipped during the same period a month ago, cargo surveyor
Intertek Testing Services (ITS) said. 
    Another cargo surveyor, Societe Generale de Surveillance,
reported a smaller decline of 3 percent for the same period.
 
    A firmer ringgit also dampened buying interest as it
makes ringgit-priced crude palm oil more expensive for overseas
buyers and reduced refiners' margins. The currency rose above
the 3-ringgit mark against the dollar after Malaysian general
elections on May 5.    
    "We continue to see a downtrend in terms of exports, which
is bearish for the market," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
    "But on the bright side, the decline is slightly less than
the first 10 days and we will have to see if exports will
recover in the second half of the month." 
    Shipments fell 16.7 percent in the first 10 days of May from
a month ago, according to ITS.
    At market close, the benchmark July contract on the
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.3 percent at
2,296 ringgit ($763) per tonne, after trading between 2,277 and
2,299 ringgit. 
    Total traded volumes stood at 42,201 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the average 35,000 lots.    
    Malaysia, the world's No.2 palm oil producer, will set its
crude palm oil export tax for June at 4.5 percent, flat with
May, a government circular showed. 
    Official data showed the country's palm oil stocks fell to
1.93 million tonnes at the end of April, below the psychological
two-million-tonne mark and sending the market to a one-month
high on Monday, although prices came off on worries over
lacklustre export demand.
    In other markets, Brent futures slipped towards $102 a
barrel on Wednesday on concerns about rising supplies from the
United States and a bleak outlook for global demand growth.
 
    In vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July delivery
 fell 0.3 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active
September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities
Exchange lost 2.5 percent.    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
                                                                     
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      MAY3    2280    +0.00    2280    2280      40
  MY PALM OIL      JUN3    2295    +3.00    2268    2298    1349
  MY PALM OIL      JUL3    2296    -6.00    2277    2299   20490
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3    5954  -174.00    5934    6120  716102
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP3    7334  -190.00    7320    7508 1062826
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL3   49.59    -0.17   49.36   49.78    7731
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUN3   93.66    -0.55   93.44   94.43   20087
                                                                     
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.002 ringgit)

 (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

