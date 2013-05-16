FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm oil rises after 3-day fall on export hopes
May 16, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

VEGOILS-Palm oil rises after 3-day fall on export hopes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* End-stocks could drop to the year's lowest in May -trader
    * Malaysia palm exports for May 1-15 down 3-8 pct -cargo
surveyors
    * Palm oil may rise to 2,346 ringgit -technicals
 

 (Updates prices)
    By Anuradha Raghu
    KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
rose on Thursday as buyers returned after three straight
sessions of losses, and investor sentiment brightened for
exports to recover in the second half of May.
    Shipments of palm oil fell between 3 percent and 8 percent
over May 1 to 15 from the corresponding April period, fanning
concerns that demand for the tropical oil is slowing, but
traders said the decline was smaller than expected and exports
could pick up in the coming weeks.  
    Traders also expect output in Malaysia, the world's
second-largest producer, to slow this month and to help further
ease stocks that have dipped below the psychological
2-million-tonne mark to 1.93 million tonnes in April.
    "There are buyers coming in to support the market, which can
be seen from the increased trading volumes," said a trader with
a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. 
    "I've also been hearing that production this month is not as
good as expected. It looks like end-stocks could dip further,
and May's stocks could be the lowest in the whole year," the
trader added.
    By Thursday's close, the benchmark August contract 
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had risen 0.7 percent
to 2,314 ringgit ($768) per tonne. Prices traded in a range
between 2,292 and 2,324 ringgit. 
    Total traded volumes stood at 44,002 lots of 25 tonnes each,
higher than the usual 35,000 lots. 
    Malaysia announced on Wednesday it would set its crude palm
oil export tax for June at 4.5 percent, unchanged since March.
Top producer and biggest rival Indonesia is to set June taxes at
the end of the month. 
    In vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July delivery
 rose 0.2 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active
September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities
Exchange rose 0.1 percent. 
     
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1004 GMT
                                                                               
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUN3    2320   +25.00    2289    2323    1059
  MY PALM OIL      JUL3    2324   +27.00    2294    2332   16814
  MY PALM OIL      AUG3    2314   +17.00    2292    2324   18218
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3    6042   +28.00    5942    6090  715242
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP3    7410    +4.00    7310    7454 1013730
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL3   49.44    +0.09   49.17   49.60    5879
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUN3   93.56    -0.74   93.23   94.37   21480
                                                                               
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 
($1=3.013 ringgit)

 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
