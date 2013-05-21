VEGOILS-Palm oil ends flat; Ramadan demand eyed

* Malaysia's May 1-20 exports down 6.6 pct -SGS * ITS pegs drop in exports at 9.4 pct * Prices caught in tight range between 2,321 and 2,348 ringgit * Palm oil signals mixed -technicals (Updates throughout) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, May 21 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures ended flat on Tuesday, as hopes for a recovery in demand ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan offset lower exports in the first 20 days of May. Lacklustre exports data dragged prices lower in the morning session, but expectations that buyers would stock up ahead of Ramadan that starts early in July, when communal feasting typically drives up consumption, helped stem the drop. "Classically, export demand from the Middle East and South Asia usually surges before the Muslim fasting month," said Singapore-based Phillip Futures in a note to clients. "The bull trend in palm oil has not been established yet as technically, the main trend in crude palm oil remained down. The immediate first hurdle to clear would be the 2,350 ringgit level," the broker added. At market close, the benchmark August contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was unchanged at 2,335 ($774) ringgit per tonne. Prices touched a high of 2,352 ringgit on Monday, a level last seen on April 12. Total traded volumes stood at 37,995 lots of 25 tonnes each, slightly higher than the average 35,000 lots. Technicals showed mixed signals for palm oil as it is not clear if a rebound from the May 6 low of 2,230 ringgit has completed, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said. The news from the fundamental side was also mixed. Malaysian palm oil stocks fell to 1.93 million tonnes in April, crossing below the psychological 2-million-tonne mark for the first time since last July, but exports over May 1-20 dropped by as much as 9.4 percent from a month ago as demand from major buyers China and India eased. But traders said stocks could edge lower in May as production remains stagnant and exports pick up. In other markets, Brent oil fell towards $104 per barrel on concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve might scale back its quantitative easing programme, which could damage fragile demand. In vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July delivery fell 0.3 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange fell 0.5 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1011 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUN3 2315 -15.00 2314 2334 452 MY PALM OIL JUL3 2340 -4.00 2332 2356 9607 MY PALM OIL AUG3 2335 +0.00 2321 2348 18365 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 6048 -6.00 6000 6070 462942 CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 7442 -40.00 7394 7490 774942 CBOT SOY OIL JUL3 49.06 -0.14 48.95 49.30 4402 NYMEX CRUDE JUN3 96.47 -0.24 96.41 96.97 2562 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.017 ringgit) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)