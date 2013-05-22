FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm oil rises to 1-mth high, Ramadan demand underpins
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 22, 2013 / 10:16 AM / in 4 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil rises to 1-mth high, Ramadan demand underpins

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Prices hit 2,363 ringgit, level last seen on April 12
    * Palm oil to rise to 2,388 ringgit -technicals
    * Indonesia keeps palm oil export tax unchanged at 9 pct

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, May 22 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
rose to the highest in more than one month on Wednesday, as
investors pinned their hopes on demand recovery ahead of the
Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
    Market participants are counting on restocking ahead of the
holy month, which falls in July this year, to drive up
consumption in key producers Malaysia and Indonesia. Ramadan is
marked by evening communal meals to break observers' fasts. 
    But gains were muted ahead of the testimony of the U.S.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke to Congress coming up
later Wednesday, as traders awaited updates on the Fed's
stimulus programme aimed at encouraging growth. 
    "We are still seeing rangebound trading here ... traders are
counting on Ramadan demand to support prices," said a trader
with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. "On the
macroeconomic front, we are looking out for the Fed's comments
that may move the market."
    At the market close, the benchmark August contract 
on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had gained 1.1
percent to 2,360 ($781) ringgit per tonne, a tad off its high at
2,363 ringgit, a level last seen on April 12.
    Total traded volumes were high at 39,618 lots of 25 tonnes
each, compared to the average 35,000 lots.
    Technical analysis showed palm oil is expected to rise to
2,388 ringgit per tonne, Reuters market analyst Wang Tao said.
 
    Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, has set its
export tax for crude palm oil at 9 percent for June, unchanged
from May, an industry ministry official said on Wednesday.
 
    Rival producer Malaysia had earlier announced it will leave
its export tax unchanged at 4.5 percent for the same month.
 
    In vegetable oil markets, the most-active September soybean
oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange closed
1.2 percent higher, on news that Chinese buyers have cancelled
as much as 150,000 tonnes of soyoil cargoes from South America
on ample supplies and low domestic prices. 
    U.S. soyoil for July delivery inched up 0.1 percent
in late Asian trade.    
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1002 GMT
                                                                                 
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUN3    2328   +12.00    2320    2338     120
  MY PALM OIL      JUL3    2362   +21.00    2350    2368    8264
  MY PALM OIL      AUG3    2360   +25.00    2346    2363   18886
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3    6104   +74.00    6056    6136  557486
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP3    7536   +92.00    7458    7568  993418
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL3   49.54    +0.06   49.39   49.74    4908
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUL3   95.45    -0.73   95.34   95.97   19533
                                                                                 
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.02 ringgit)

 (Editing by Tom Hogue and Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.