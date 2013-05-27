FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VEGOILS-Palm rises to 1 1/2-mth high, investor caution caps gains
May 27, 2013 / 10:21 AM / in 4 years

VEGOILS-Palm rises to 1 1/2-mth high, investor caution caps gains

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Prices hit 2,389 ringgit, level last seen on April 10
    * Malaysia's May 1-25 palm exports down 5.2 pct on mth -ITS
    * Indonesia's April palm exports fall 12 pct on month
    * Trading volume thin, at 20,405 lots

 (Updates throughout)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, May 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures
rose to their highest in more than 1-1/2 months on Monday, on
optimism that stocks could ease further, although investor
caution curbed gains.
    Malaysian exports of palm oil for the first 25 days of the
month fell 5.2 percent from a earlier, recovering from a steeper
decline of 9.4 percent in the first 20 days, cargo surveyor
Intertek Testing Services said on Saturday.    
    A recovery in export demand as buyers restock ahead of the
Muslim holy month of Ramadan in July and easing production could
further trim stocks, which fell to 1.93 million tonnes in April.
    
    But bullish sentiment was contained on concerns that the
U.S. Federal Reserve would reduce monetary stimulus, a step that
could threaten global economic growth and commodity demand.
    
    "Investors of crude palm oil are hopeful that inventories
will continue to fall," Singapore-based Phillip Futures said in
a note to clients. "On the risk aspect, remarks by Federal
Reserve's Chairman Ben Bernanke ... have caused anxiety." 
    The broker added, "Crude palm oil prices will not be immune
to collective commodities selling if sentiment turns sour on
this aspect." 
    At market close, the benchmark August contract on
the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.4 percent at
2,380 ($787) ringgit per tonne, after rising as high as 2,389
ringgit, a level last seen on April 10.
    Total traded volumes were thin, at 20,405 lots of 25 tonnes
each, compared to the average of 35,000 lots, as most traders
remained on the sidelines awaiting further exports data by cargo
surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance due later in the day.
    Indonesia's April exports of crude palm oil and its
derivatives fell 12 percent from the previous month to 1.49
million tonnes, an industry body in the world's top producer of
the edible oil said, partly because of falling demand on weaker
global economic activity.    
    In other markets, Brent oil crude futures fell towards $102
per barrel on Monday, due to a weak economic outlook in a
well-supplied market, with oil producer cartel OPEC unlikely to
shift policy at a meeting this week. 
    In vegetable oil markets, the most-active September soybean
oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange fell 0.3
percent. The U.S. Chicago Board of Trade futures market was
closed for the Memorial Day holiday.               
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1005 GMT
                                                                                
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUN3    2370   +30.00    2350    2375     290
  MY PALM OIL      JUL3    2386    +8.00    2373    2393    2196
  MY PALM OIL      AUG3    2380    +9.00    2366    2389   10157
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3    6132    -8.00    6070    6138  342284
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP3    7516   -22.00    7460    7522  533384
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL3   49.24    +0.00    0.00    0.00       0
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUL3   93.47    -0.68   93.23   93.89   10190
                                                                                
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.026 ringgit)

 (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
