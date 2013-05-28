FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VEGOILS-Palm oil hits 1-1/2-month high on hopes of easing stocks
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
May 28, 2013 / 10:16 AM / in 4 years

VEGOILS-Palm oil hits 1-1/2-month high on hopes of easing stocks

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Malaysia's May 1-25 palm exports down 2.6 pct on mth -SGS
    * Palm oil to seek support at 2,362 ringgit -technicals
    * Total trading volume at 18,233 lots, vs usual 35,000 lots

 (Updates prices)
    By Chew Yee Kiat
    SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures hit
1-1/2-month highs on Tuesday as optimism grew that a demand
recovery and stagnant output would pare stocks of the edible
oil.
    Palm oil exports from the country during May 1-25 fell 2.6
percent from a month ago but that was an improvement from the
6.6 percent decline in the first 20 days, said cargo surveyor
Societe Generale de Surveillance on Monday. 
    Another surveyor, Intertek Testing Services, reported a 5.2
percent fall in the first 25 days, also recovering from an
earlier 9.4 percent decline. 
    Purchases of palm oil may rise further as buyers stock up
ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which starts in
July this year, when communal feasting usually boosts
consumption.             
    "Traders are talking about Ramadan demand and slowing
production ... these factors are giving strength to the market.
We will have to see how long this rally will hold," said a
trader with a local commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. 
    The benchmark August contract on the Bursa Malaysia
Derivatives Exchange inched up 0.3 percent to close at 2,388
($7864) ringgit per tonne, after earlier rising as high as 2,401
ringgit, a level last seen on April 10. 
    Total traded volumes were thin, at 18,233 lots of 25 tonnes
each, compared to the average 35,000 lots.
    Technicals showed palm oil faces resistance at 2,388 ringgit
per tonne, and may seek support at 2,362 ringgit before rising
again, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. 
    Recovering demand, coupled with stagnant output, may ease
stocks further in the world's second-largest palm oil producer,
whose inventory level slid to a 10-month low of 1.93 million
tonnes in end-April. 
    In vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July delivery
 gained 0.7 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active
September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities
Exchange fell 0.1 percent.      
  Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1000 GMT
                                                                                               
  Contract        Month    Last   Change     Low    High  Volume
  MY PALM OIL      JUN3    2375   +10.00    2310    2375     455
  MY PALM OIL      JUL3    2391    +5.00    2377    2403    2661
  MY PALM OIL      AUG3    2388    +7.00    2372    2401   11302
  CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3    6164   +52.00    6130    6196  538896
  CHINA SOYOIL     SEP3    7498    -4.00    7466    7552  701996
  CBOT SOY OIL     JUL3   49.59    +0.35   49.25   49.64    4372
  NYMEX CRUDE      JUL3   94.66    +0.51   93.23   94.76   37767
                                                                                               
  Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne
  CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound
  Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne
  Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel
 ($1=3.04 ringgit)

 (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.