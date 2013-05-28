VEGOILS-Palm oil hits 1-1/2-month high on hopes of easing stocks

* Malaysia's May 1-25 palm exports down 2.6 pct on mth -SGS * Palm oil to seek support at 2,362 ringgit -technicals * Total trading volume at 18,233 lots, vs usual 35,000 lots (Updates prices) By Chew Yee Kiat SINGAPORE, May 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures hit 1-1/2-month highs on Tuesday as optimism grew that a demand recovery and stagnant output would pare stocks of the edible oil. Palm oil exports from the country during May 1-25 fell 2.6 percent from a month ago but that was an improvement from the 6.6 percent decline in the first 20 days, said cargo surveyor Societe Generale de Surveillance on Monday. Another surveyor, Intertek Testing Services, reported a 5.2 percent fall in the first 25 days, also recovering from an earlier 9.4 percent decline. Purchases of palm oil may rise further as buyers stock up ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which starts in July this year, when communal feasting usually boosts consumption. "Traders are talking about Ramadan demand and slowing production ... these factors are giving strength to the market. We will have to see how long this rally will hold," said a trader with a local commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur. The benchmark August contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange inched up 0.3 percent to close at 2,388 ($7864) ringgit per tonne, after earlier rising as high as 2,401 ringgit, a level last seen on April 10. Total traded volumes were thin, at 18,233 lots of 25 tonnes each, compared to the average 35,000 lots. Technicals showed palm oil faces resistance at 2,388 ringgit per tonne, and may seek support at 2,362 ringgit before rising again, said Reuters market analyst Wang Tao. Recovering demand, coupled with stagnant output, may ease stocks further in the world's second-largest palm oil producer, whose inventory level slid to a 10-month low of 1.93 million tonnes in end-April. In vegetable oil markets, U.S. soyoil for July delivery gained 0.7 percent in late Asian trade. The most-active September soybean oil contract on the Dalian Commodities Exchange fell 0.1 percent. Palm, soy and crude oil prices at 1000 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL JUN3 2375 +10.00 2310 2375 455 MY PALM OIL JUL3 2391 +5.00 2377 2403 2661 MY PALM OIL AUG3 2388 +7.00 2372 2401 11302 CHINA PALM OLEIN SEP3 6164 +52.00 6130 6196 538896 CHINA SOYOIL SEP3 7498 -4.00 7466 7552 701996 CBOT SOY OIL JUL3 49.59 +0.35 49.25 49.64 4372 NYMEX CRUDE JUL3 94.66 +0.51 93.23 94.76 37767 Palm oil prices in Malaysian ringgit per tonne CBOT soy oil in U.S. cents per pound Dalian soy oil and RBD palm olein in Chinese yuan per tonne Crude in U.S. dollars per barrel ($1=3.04 ringgit) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)